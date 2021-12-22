Flávia rolls Marcelo around and says she’s Paula’s daughter · TV News

Flávia (Valentina Herszage) will enlist Marcelo (Bruno Cabrerizo) in Quem Mais Vida, Melhor!. The pole dance dancer will invent a story, will say that she is Paula’s (Giovanna Antonelli) daughter and will leave the vice-president of Cosméticos Terrare in shock on Globo’s seven o’clock soap opera.

In this Tuesday’s (21st) chapter, Carmen’s lover (Julia Lemmertz) will be intrigued by her employer’s relationship with the young woman after she was introduced as the company’s new employee. He will then break into the women’s locker room to fill the cheater with questions.

Marcelo will start small talk that the executive likes the girl a lot and will question how they met. Smart, Flávia will outsmart Terrare’s vice president with a fanciful story.

“You really want to know? I’m Paula Terrare’s daughter! I’m Paula’s bastard daughter. From a story she had there in the South, before coming to Rio”, will lie Guilherme’s (Mateus Solano) crush. “I’m jaw dropping. I didn’t imagine that”, will affirm the manager, believing in the dancer’s version.

Flávia will say she is Paula’s daughter

Flávia will request confidentiality from the executive. “Paula put me here to take your place!”, will mock the young woman, who will pretend to accept the partnership proposed by the villain. Later, she will tell her friend everything.

“He thinks you put me on Terrare for some reason. Something hidden. A secret,” the dancer will begin. Paula will then question what she told her partner. “That I am your bastard daughter”, will respond Flávia. The madam will be startled and will brake the car sharply.

The new seven o’clock soap opera debuted in place of the Pega Pega rerun (2017). The plot written by Mauro Wilson, due to the security protocols adopted by Globo due to the pandemic, has already been recorded.

