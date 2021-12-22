Flu advances in Brazil and 10 states already register outbreaks

Flu outbreaks caused by the influenza A H3N2 virus are spreading across the country and already affect at least ten states. In five – Rio de Janeiro, Holy Spirit, Bahia, Pernambuco and Paraná – deaths from the disease were recorded. There were also deaths from influenza in alagoas, but the virus subtype is not yet known. Experts link the high number of cases to the low coverage of the flu vaccine this year, because of the covid pandemic. Discharge of the disease was also recorded in São Paulo, For, Amazons and Rondônia.







Care in one of the tents set up by the Rio State Health Department to treat patients with flu symptoms Photo: Paulo Carneiro/PhotoPress/Estadão

The State of São Paulo recorded 50 deaths from influenza from January to December 10 this year, according to the State Health Department. In total, there were 665 cases of severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) due to influenza. The folder did not report the virus subtypes. Last year, there were 713 cases and 54 deaths. According to the folder, the data are preliminary, since since December 9, the federal information systems, including Sivep Flu, have been unavailable, hindering the updating of state statistics.

At least 74 people became ill and two died after being infected by the influenza A H3N2 virus in Espírito Santo, according to the State Health Department (Sesa). The folder says that there is still no confirmation that it is the new Darwin strain that is already circulating in other states. The result of the genetic sequencing of the samples sent to the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) is expected.

Bahia, on the other hand, had two deaths from the H3N2 subtype virus. The cases are concentrated in the capital, Salvador, where the number of sick people jumped from 170 to 238 in the last three days. Of the total, 209 cases are of H3N2.

In Pernambuco, the government confirmed on Monday, 21, the first death from influenza A H3N2. The death happened on Sunday and the victim was a resident of Recife. The state already totals 43 cases of the disease – eight serious.

Alagoas confirmed a high number of cases and deaths from the flu virus. This year, until December, there are 21 confirmed cases and three deaths, against only eight cases and one death in 2020. The Health Department says that the subtype that caused the deaths has not yet been identified.

The Health Department of Paraná confirmed on Monday the death of a 77-year-old patient from the H3N2 influenza. The State counted 20 cases.

The Ministry of Health determined the implementation of an influenza epidemiological surveillance system throughout the national territory, including the Surveillance of Flu Syndrome (SG) in sentinel units.