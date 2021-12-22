Flu or covid-19? With similar symptoms among the diseases, the test helps to define the diagnosis – Health

THE the flu and the Covid-19 have very similar respiratory manifestations. Amidst the pandemic, especially with the emergence of the new variant micron, and the flu outbreaks caused by the virus influenza across the country, it is normal for patients to have uncertainties about which condition they present. Testing is the best way to diagnose, say experts, who indicate that the speed of onset of symptoms and loss of smell can be indicators of which disease you are facing.

Diagnosis is essential, especially for risk groups, such as heart disease, pregnant women and the elderly – which are repeated for coronavirus and influenza. THE vaccination, the use of masks and social distancing are the main preventive measures.

“Covid is normally an evolutionary disease. It is a disease that tends to progress until the end of the first week”, says infectologist Marcelo Otsuka, vice president of the Department of Infectology at the Society of Pediatrics of São Paulo (SPSP). “The flu (caused by influenza) usually starts serious.”

In “classic” influenza infection, on the first day the patient already has a lot of pain in the body, headache, sore throat, fever, chill or fever, explains infectologist Nancy Bellei, from the Brazilian Society of Infectology (SBI) . Normally, she continues, a cough with sputum appears within 24 hours, and the condition goes on like this for about two or three days.

Otsuka highlights that symptoms in the upper airways, such as a runny nose, coughing and sneezing, even though they may appear in infections caused by the two viruses, are more frequent in patients infected with influenza.

This “less intense” beginning of covid raises many doubts. “A person thinks ‘oh, I slept with the air conditioning on’ or ‘I think I’m catching a cold,’” says Nancy.

Loss of smell can also indicate which disease the patient has. Experts point out that anosmia is a symptom of covid, not flu. Otsuka adds that skin lesions and cardiovascular changes may indicate a case of coronavirus.

With the emergence of the Ômicron variant, doubts arise about a possible change in the clinical picture of the disease. For now, preliminary evidence indicates that the strain detected in November causes a less serious illness. However, the lack of clinical data does not allow us to say with certainty.

The infectologist Martoni Moura e Silva says that the main symptoms of the disease caused by Ômicron are “sore throat, pain in the body, especially in the lower back, nasal congestion, stomach problems and diarrhea”. As for Delta and Gamma infections, “loss of smell and taste, body pain, headache, muscle fatigue, fever, cough” are the most frequent manifestations.

testing is paramount

As much as some specifics can help to differentiate the diseases, only testing can confirm the diagnosis. Silva indicates that for covid, the RT-PCR test is the best option, as it has greater sensitivity (less chance of presenting a false negative). When negative for the picture caused by the coronavirus, the guideline is to test for the flu as well.

If the patient cannot do the tests, the indication is to be isolated. According to Nancy, isolation for the coronavirus, due to uncertainties with Ômicron, should take 14 days; already the one for the flu, of a week.

Rapid diagnosis, however, can be vital. “For influenza, we have an antiviral treatment (Tamiflu) which should be instituted quickly until the second day, in some cases until the fifth, so that there is a better recovery”, says Silva.

When to look for a basic health unit?

“If you have a respiratory condition today, in view of the pandemic, in the face of an influenza outbreak, the ideal is to talk to your doctor”, says Otsuka. “Telemedicine can be the first step.”

For the infectologist, warning signs for both diseases are shortness of breath, tiredness, high fever and difficult to control, and a lot of pain in the body. In case of any of these manifestations, the patient must seek a health unit. “When the symptoms are very noticeable, look for a doctor”, he summarizes.

Otsuka points out that covid patients with a drop in blood oxygen saturation sometimes don’t “appear as short of breath.” That’s why monitoring with an oximeter is important. Nancy points out that markings below 95 are of concern.

For people from risk groups, the presentation of symptoms, even if mild, requires seeking medical attention to assess the condition.

Prevention

At flu and covid prevention measures are the same. At first, infectologists indicate that the population seeks vaccination for both diseases.

Non-pharmacological measures remain necessary, mainly because Ômicron seems to reduce the effectiveness of immunizers, and Darwin, a new strain of influenza, seems to running away from the immunity provided by the flu injection. Mask use, physical distance and hand hygiene are ways to protect yourself from diseases.