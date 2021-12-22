Flu outbreak causes demand to grow up to 500% in private hospitals in Salvador

The flu outbreak in Salvador began to crowd private hospital emergencies. Even with a health plan, the delay for care can reach up to four hours, depending on the severity of the situation, according to the president of the Association of Hospitals and Health Services of the State of Bahia (Asheb), Mauro Adan. According to him, the volume of patients has doubled in the last two weeks in the capital of Bahia.

At Hospital Aeroporto, this increase was more than 500%. At the Hospital da Bahia, it even quadrupled, and at Rede D’or’s Cardio Pulmonar, it grew 70%, just for patients with severe respiratory syndrome. Because of this, the unit created a specific ward to treat patients with influenza, as they did with covid-19. In addition, private units had to relocate teams to the urgency and emergency sector and hire more doctors, nurses and nursing technicians in order to meet the demand.

The Santa Izabel emergency, which serves around 140 to 150 patients daily, received 279 a day in the last week – an increase of more than 80%. At the Hospital da Bahia, until the first week of December, there was an average of 35 open files in the respiratory flow sector and 110 files in total in the emergency department. As of last week, these numbers have been between 100 and 140, and 200 to 250. To adapt to demand, there was an increase not only in the medical team, but also in reception, security and operational logistics.

Lawyer Ylissa Morais, 32, and her fiance, veterinarian João Gabriel Mascarenhas, 34, who had flu-like symptoms, had to visit three private hospitals in Salvador on Tuesday (14). The couple went, first to Jorge Valente, to Garibaldi. “It was so crowded that there were people outside, standing on the ramp”, says Mascarenhas. Then, they went to Hospital Português, in Graça. It took 40 minutes just to find a parking space and discover that the unit no longer accepted his health plan, Sul America.

João Gabriel and Ylissa went to three private hospitals in Salvador for emergency care due to the flu syndrome (Photo: Personal Collection)

war scenario

Finally, they went to the Hospital da Bahia, in Pituba. But the line was so long that they gave up waiting and returned home without assistance. “The emergency was in chaos, there were more than 50 people waiting. Many elderly people, people in wheelchairs, women passed out, many people standing, with nowhere to sit. It was a war scene,” reports Ylissa.

After just an hour to pass the reception, the attendant herself was sincere. “She was looking tired and was going to see people who had arrived at 5:00 am, 6:00 am. And that was more than 11 am”, completes João Gabriel. At home, the veterinarian scheduled a teleconsultation for the following day. With a negative covid-19 test, he got better from his symptoms with antibiotics and dipyrone. The veterinarian had had a flu shot this year. The couple also reported that six more friends had the flu in recent days.

A man who did not want to be identified, with a condition of fever, also reported high demand at Hospital São Rafael. “I called to ask if they would accept the plan and they said there were a lot of people in the emergency room, 150 people in front of me. So, I ended up giving up and bought acetaminophen at the pharmacy”, she reports. The episode took place on Wednesday (15).

In a statement, São Rafael said that “there has been a significant increase in the flow of care in the emergency, with an increase in cases with flu-like symptoms, such as fever, cough and pain in the body”. Therefore, the unit claimed that the delay is longer for patients. According to the hospital, measures are being taken to minimize the impacts of the delay and ensure the flow of care, according to severity criteria. The same was said by Hospital Aliança.

During the night, Jorge Valente showed movement beyond normal, according to a patient. “There was room for everyone to sit and I didn’t have any problems, but at the time it was more crowded than usual”, says a student, who also declined to be identified. Because she was in a serious condition, vomiting, she was seen in less than 30 minutes. The hospital did not send a placement until the closing of this matter.

specific ward

The Cardio Pulmonar has opened a specific ward for patients with respiratory symptoms, due to the 70% increase in emergency care. “Almost all of this increase came from patients with respiratory symptoms. It increased abruptly in the last two weeks and we made the adaptations, in order to be able to assist patients more quickly”, observes the hospital’s general director, Eduardo Darze.

Every day, about 90 to 100 people are served at the unit, with only the flu. Before the epidemic, the total emergency care was a maximum of 80 people. Most cases, however, are of low severity. “Patients have milder symptoms, hit the emergency room and return home. A small portion that needs hospitalization. Most want symptomatic relief and don’t need a lot of observation time,” says Darze.

According to him, the population is more alert and fearful, due to the similarity of influenza symptoms with the new coronavirus. “The population that has flu-like symptoms has a remnant of fear and insecurity regarding covid, so they have been going to the emergency more often, but influenza is a less serious illness, characterized by a more abrupt onset. Covid, on the other hand, has the onset of symptoms more gradually”, assesses the general director of Cardio Pulmonar. Until Tuesday (21), two deaths from influenza were confirmed in Bahia, the two in Salvador, and two other deaths are under investigation.

8% of cases are covid.

At Hospital Aeroporto, the number of tests for covid-19 carried out per day increased from 9 to 55 in recent days. “The urgency and emergency had a huge increase, five times the number of assistance and people are arriving with flu. In one week, of the 180 samples taken, only 8% were positive for covid. In other words, the rest, probably, must have been the H3N2 influenza”, reveals infectologist Antônio Bandeira, coordinator of the Hospital Infection Control Service (SCIH) at the hospital.

In order to adapt to demand, the unit has been relocating teams and increasing the workload of laboratory employees. He warns that, as the flu vaccine available in this year’s immunization campaign does not protect against the new strain, care must be taken. “People need to understand that the vaccine doesn’t stop you from getting influenza, because the current strain that’s circulating is Darwin. For this reason, it is necessary to continue wearing a mask, keeping distance and hand hygiene”, explains Bandeira.

At Teresa de Lisieux, administered by Hapvida, there was a slight drop in the number of visits to the urgency and emergency units, since Monday (20). However, there was an increase throughout the year. According to the regional medical director, Talita Freire, the health system has invested in the structure and hiring of new professionals throughout the network of the capital and, despite the high demand of patients with flu symptoms, most cases have if shown to be mild, not reflecting an equal number of admissions.

Hospitals Português and Jorge Valente did not respond to the report until the end of this matter.

When is the best time to go to the emergency?

The president of Asheb – who, ironically, is recovering from the flu – warns that more than half of cases in private hospital emergencies are flu-like illnesses. However, most of them have mild symptoms and could be seen in an office.

“There is a sometimes mistaken view of when to look for an emergency. A person who has a mild flu state, no severe symptoms, no shortness of breath, no fever, and no severe headache can go to a trusted clinic or health care facility for an appointment. The doctor will prescribe and pass laboratory tests as needed. You don’t necessarily need to go to the emergency room”, advises Mauro Adan.

He cites some exceptions. “If it’s an unusual time, such as at night, and the person has a more serious condition, then yes, they should look for emergencies, which will attend to them by degree of risk, according to the Manchester protocol [veja abaixo]. The important thing is not to go without medication or make a diagnosis and take medication at random. The watchword is prevention and, what we have control, we have to try to control”, advises the president of Ahseb.

Antônio Bandeira, on the other hand, considers that it is not always possible to schedule appointments or appointments for the same day. In these cases, and for people with underlying illnesses, the elderly and children, who have a weaker immune system to influenza, one should go to the emergency room immediately. “The person needs to go right away when they have the first symptoms, because we need to dispel the idea that it is covid and confirm influenza, which is one of the few viral diseases that have treatment. And the only way to differentiate the two diseases is to do a covid or influenza test”, he adds.

“Worst moment for the health system in two and a half years”, says Prates

Salvador’s municipal health secretary, Leo Prates, warned that the public system is experiencing the worst moment in the last two and a half years. “We’re going to make an appeal and beg people to avoid the diseases that we can avoid, because, really, this is the worst moment for the health system in my two and a half years. We woke up with 45 non-covid patients, that is, we also have other diseases, especially cancer, stroke and heart attack”, appealed Prates, in an interview with Jornal da Manhã, on Tuesday (21). CORREIO asked to speak with the secretary to obtain more details of this declaration, but, according to the assistance of the Municipal Health Secretariat of Salvador (SMS), there was no agenda.

The SMS holder also pointed out that the time for regulation has increased. “We have few deaths, but if a person is hospitalized for two days in my health system, it’s two days I lose to a person at risk of death. We have twice as many UPAs [Unidades de Pronto Atendimento] of what the Ministry of Health recommends and they are not realizing it”, warns Leo Prates.

Check the Manchester protocol’s degrees of risk:

Red (emergency): The patient needs immediate care. This is the case of victims of firearm projectile patients with respiratory failure.

Orange (very urgent): The patient needs care almost immediately, in about 10 minutes. Difficult-to-control hemorrhages, fractures, and loss of consciousness are usually given this classification.

Yellow (urgent): The patient needs quick care, but can wait for up to 50 minutes, as is the case with small hemorrhages or dehydration.

Green (not urgent): The patient can wait for care for up to 2 hours or be referred to other health services. They are people with conditions that can be resolved in other types of health services, such as sore throat, fever, cough, etc.

Blue (not urgent): The patient can wait for care for up to 4 hours or be referred to other health services. Like the green classification, these people have more common symptoms, with illnesses that can be resolved elsewhere.