Flu outbreak ‘certainly will happen’ in Belo Horizonte, says municipal health secretary – Horizontes

Like other Brazilian capitals, Belo Horizonte presents an increase in the number of cases of respiratory diseases and the topic was debated by the municipal secretary of Health, Jackson Machado, during a press conference this Tuesday (21).

The care of children with respiratory problems has increased by almost 90% in the last four months at Hospital João Paulo II, in the eastern region of the capital. According to Machado, the department is monitoring flu cases in Belo Horizonte, there is still no well-characterized outbreak, but “it will certainly happen”.

For the secretary, the capital has a low vaccination coverage against the flu. About 25% of the population was not protected against the influenza virus in 2021 and, according to Jackson Machado, this is the portion that has been affected by the disease.

In addition to the low vaccination coverage, he warns of the risk generated by the Darwin variant, or H3N2, of the flu virus, responsible for the disease outbreaks in Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo.

“It’s a strain that came from Australia and the first cases (in Belo Horizonte) were reported at the UPA in Rocinha. They are patients who work in the homes of people with better financial situation, who were abroad and brought the virus here. The cases they are spreading in the country and the vaccine that we have does not cover this strain”, comments the Secretary of Health.

Also during the press conference, Jackson Machado advised the capital’s residents to seek Health Centers before the UPAs in case of mild symptoms of respiratory illnesses, including flu.

Read more:

PBH calls groups to receive booster dose against Covid; there will be special time on the 24th

Passport of the vaccine against Covid-19 begins to be required in Montes Claros; understand measure