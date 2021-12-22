Flu outbreak in Rio Branco makes population fill UPAs and Basic Health Units

As has been happening in other states, an outbreak of flu may also have reached Acre. Images posted on social networks show how the UPAs and Basic Health Units are in recent days: crowded.

The City of Rio Branco even issued an alert last week about the risk of an epidemic of the disease in the Capital. The current virus, H3N2, is a variant of the influenza virus.

According to the coordinator of the Epidemiological Surveillance of Rio Branco, Socorro Martins, contamination by H3N3 can evolve into more serious conditions. “This is a virus that can lead to some complications in the population’s health, causing hospitalizations in which the case can worsen, with some complications, reaching pneumonia and even death,” said the coordinator.

Also according to the coordinator, the best way to avoid being infected by the virus is to get vaccinated. “We have the vaccine that prevents this virus. The influenza vaccine prevents against three viruses: H1N1, H3N2 and the type B virus, which are viruses that can lead to major complications. It is important that the population is vaccinated against influenza, because the symptoms of covid-19 are similar and with the person vaccinated against influenza, it gives a precision for the doctor to make a more accurate diagnosis, whether it is covid-19 or influenza” , he explained.

Vaccines against covid-19 and influenza are available at all Health Units in the city.