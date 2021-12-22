Flu outbreak makes São Paulo chase medicines and more health professionals – Health

With the rapid advance of the flu outbreak, the city of São Paulo has seen increased pressure on health centers, in addition to the lack of medicines to treat the disease. To deal with this scenario, the City will hire over 280 health professionals, including doctors and nurses, and buy 150 million medicines, such as tamiflu and dipyrone. The demand for beds, says the Municipality, remains under control.

“The service units are overloaded. There is an overload because we are not suspending other types of care. Therefore, we are hiring more doctors, more nurses, doing everything to meet this demand for the flu”, said the municipal secretary of Health, Edson Aparecido, to the state. The increase in the stock of medicines, he said, is still being distributed by the Basic Health Units (UBSs).

According to Aparecido, public hospitals in the capital registered 54 admissions for the flu syndrome from Saturday until yesterday. Half of this, he explains, is in clinical beds and the other portion in intensive care unit (ICU) beds.

According to the note from the Covid-19 Observatory this Monday, 20, at hospitalizations of patients with respiratory symptoms in Greater São Paulo started to grow again in December. In the last week, the total number of hospitalizations in the region increased by 51%.

According to Aparecido, the Ômicron variant of the coronavirus has not yet triggered a high number of covid-19 cases in São Paulo – there are 17 confirmed cases with the most contagious strain. The worsening, therefore, is due to the flu variant (H3N2). “It is clear that the vaccine is not having an effect”, he says. “Although they are not (observed) only cases of the H3N2 variant, it is becoming prevalent.” No deaths from flu were reported in the capital.

“The drama is that we have a new variant (of the coronavirus) circulating along with the flu wave that is hitting the city hard. We have to deal with both things,” added Aparecido. “We are even experiencing suffocation, it gets crowded, but that’s what we want, for people to go to the health posts”, he said. “Most have symptoms that can be followed up. In five, six days people are better.”

The secretary also says that there is no overload of beds due to the flu outbreak. But he explains that precautionary measures are already taken. THE Brasilândia Municipal Hospital, in the north zone, started to be destined, since the end of the week, for patients with flu syndromes.

Aparecido said he does not plan to anticipate the flu vaccination in the city, which usually starts around April. According to him, this anticipation would have to come from the Ministry of Health, as well as the definition of whether or not there is a flu epidemic in Brazil.

Most experts, however, claim that the scenario can already be considered epidemic. Due to the hacker attack suffered by the federal government a few weeks ago, the supply of data on cases of flu syndrome has been compromised.

private network

In private hospitals, the scenario is repeated. It is possible to see an increase in demand in emergency care, but not in the ICUs. This is the setting, for example, at the Bela Vista unit of the Hospital Sírio-Libanês, the main one in the complex, says Felipe Duarte, manager of Inpatients and Medical Practices. “The volume of service at the emergency room has grown considerably in recent days. We have doubled the total care provided to patients with flu-like illnesses.”

Hospital Alemão Oswaldo Cruz faces the same challenge. “In December, we noticed a significant increase in demand for our emergency care for people with respiratory symptoms. It doubled, compared to November”, explains the medical executive director Antonio da Silva Bastos Neto. In both hospitals, most diagnoses are not covid, but influenza (flu). “The proportion of influenza A positives in this group of patients is 50%. From covid, it’s 1.5%”, he says.

In a statement, Hospital Nove de Julho reported that 60% of patients were discharged with suspected flu-like illness, compared to last week’s average. As for covid, he says that there was no significant increase and the numbers “remain low”.

Emergency care at the Hospital Nipo-Brasileiro, in Guarulhos, for respiratory syndrome, has been crowded. In November, there were 150 calls in 24 hours. The day before yesterday, the number jumped to 518. Most patients have a negative covid test.

The discharge of cases already changes the routine of hospitals. Oswaldo Cruz included rapid testing for influenza A, B and H1N1 in his drive thru test list in Bela Vista. Testing started yesterday.

Nipo-Brasileiro, in Guarulhos, opened waiting rooms, increased reception desks from four to six and increased the number of employees: 25% more doctors and 50% more employees in the triage.