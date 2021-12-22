Flu: with full capacity of UPAs, BH City Hall recommends Health Centers – Gerais

Secretary of Health, Jackson Machado, gave a press conference this Tuesday (photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press)

The increase in flu cases has required medical care from a large part of the population of Belo Horizonte. The problem, however, is that many patients have sought Emergency Care Units (UPAs) for mild cases that could be resolved in the more than 150 health centers in the capital.

The alert was made this Tuesday (21/12) by the secretary of Sade, Jackson Machado Pinto, during a press conference.

“The UPAs serve around 2,000 people every day. Everyone knows that we do risk classification: green, yellow and orange, according to severity. Between January and November 30th, we served 452,683 people. Of these, 311,421 were classified as green, that is, there is no urgency”, he stated.
“So 75% of people looking for the UPAs could be being assisted in health centers,” he said.

The secretary emphasized that the UPAs are essential for more intense clinical conditions, as they are able to function as “a small hospital”. “Mild cases cause overload in UPAs. Many could be solved in the health center”, he added.

According to Jackson, patients seen in the Belo Horizonte health system already have the H3N2 virus, a variant of the H1N1 influenza.

“We’ve seen an increase in the number of cases. Our coverage for influenza is relatively low, at 75%. Our coverage for other diseases is above 90%. I think this may explain, in part, the increase in the number of cases That’s what we’re seeing. That’s why it’s important for those people who haven’t had the flu vaccine yet, to go to health centers to get it,” he points out.

However, the vaccine we have does not yet cover this strain. “So, I wanted to remember that people with mild symptoms should go to health centers,” he said.

Jackson points out that despite the increase in the number of cases, there is still no outbreak. “We have seen an increase in the number of cases, but not a consolidated number of these numbers to say that there is an outbreak in the city. But, certainly, at least children are getting sick more”, he points out.

The secretary explained that, in case of more severe symptoms, it is recommended to go straight to UPA. “There is no doubt a concern about an increase in influenza in BH. The vast majority do not demand internship. If the person is having difficulty breathing, another story and must go UPA. But, with fever and sore throat, it’s best to go to a Health Center”, he concluded.

Testing is needed with the increase in cases. “The symptoms can be very similar (from flu and COVID), the clinical examination does not allow this differentiation very precisely. It is important that people who may have respiratory symptoms attributed to COVID, seek the health center. quick test,” he finished.

