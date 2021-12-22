Fluminense announces the hiring of striker Willian Bigode

Fluminense announced, today (21), another reinforcement for the next season: striker Willian Bigode, who was at Palmeiras. The 35-year-old player arrives with a two-year contract.

Willian is the third name released by Tricolor for 2022. Previously, an agreement was signed with defensive midfielder Felipe Melo and coach Abel Braga.

“It’s a great joy. I arrive at Fluminense with an incredible feeling and butterflies in my stomach. I’m very motivated and happy for this new challenge. The club are excellent. This ambition the club has to seek great achievements motivated me a lot. I arrive with the expectation of entering, together with my new teammates, into the club’s history with titles, always doing my best, giving my best and respecting everyone. I hope to have a beautiful story here,” he said to the official website.

Mustache is an old desire in Laranjeiras, but the previous advances made in previous opportunities did not advance. He had a contract with Palmeiras until the end of next year, but Verdão changes its squad and the player was not part of the plans.

With the vacancy in the second phase of Libertadores, Tricolor is in the market and the board is still waiting for today (21) answers from attacking midfielder Ricardo Goulart and attacker Germán Cano.

Flu also has a deal with full-back Mario Pineida, from Barcelona de Guayaquil, Ecuador, and expects defender David Duarte in January. In addition, he is negotiating the purchase of the rights of left-back Cristiano, a Brazilian who works for Sheriff, in Moldova.

Farewell to Palmeiras

Willian Bigode said goodbye to Palmeiras yesterday (20). The striker defended the club alviverde for five seasons and achieved some important marks, such as being the only striker in the history of alviverde who won Paulista, Brasileiro, Copa do Brasil and Libertadores, playing in competitions from start to finish.

“I know the importance of achievements for an athlete, I know that trophies have a very special value for the entire institution and for our fans, but today I have the understanding that, for me, what matters most is what I leave behind. for people, what people will say about me. I didn’t stay here for five months, it was five years. I’m very happy with what I dedicated myself, not only as an athlete, but also as a friend, when, for example, I had the opportunity to give a hug and have compassion with others. Sometimes the person is having a bad day and I was able to help with a hug, with a word of encouragement,” he told TV Palmeiras.

“I leave here very happy, very grateful for all the affection since my arrival and with my head held high. Here I grew up as an athlete, as a man, as a family man. Life is made of cycles and I saw that it was the ideal time to go to another challenge. I go out the front door and tomorrow, when I come back to visit, I’m sure it will be light and I value that a lot. Palmeiras will always be in my heart,” he added.