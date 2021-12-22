Former Botafogo, Rafael Navarro is announced by Palmeiras: ‘When I received the proposal, I was enormously happy’

Palmeiras agreed this Wednesday (22) to hire striker Rafael Navarro, who will be featured in the 2021 season. The 21-year-old player, whose link with his previous team would end on December 31, signed with the Greatest Champion in Brazil by the end of 2026.

Protagonist in winning the Series B of the Brazilian Championship, Navarro finished the national tournament as the athlete with the most participations in goals – there were 24 in total, with 15 balls in the net (third in the general list of top scorers) and nine assists. The great performance aroused the interest of national and international clubs.

“I am very grateful to God, my family and Palmeiras for opening the doors for me. My 2021 season was wonderful, it was a magical year and I also thank Botafogo for believing in my work. When I received the proposal, it was a huge happiness, after all, he is the Greatest Champion in Brazil. I’m very happy and I hope to live up to it”, said Navarro, after having toured the Football Academy’s center of excellence: “The structure is out of this world, wonderful, standard in European football”.

In all, the center forward had 63 matches and 18 goals for Botafogo, a team by which he was hired as an Under-20 and soon became a professional, still in 2020. In the youth categories, in addition to the Alvinegra team, he wore Fluminense’s shirts (for which , in 2015, was called up for the Tournament of Nations by the Brazilian Under-15 team and Atlético-GO.

Before Navarro, Verdão hired for 2022 the experienced goalkeeper Marcelo Lomba, formerly of Internacional, and the Colombian midfielder Eduard Atuesta, who was with Los Angeles FC, in the United States.