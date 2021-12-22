Fortaleza agrees to hire a center forward for Libertadores, says journalist

According to journalist Lauriberto Braga, from Rádio Fortaleza, Fortaleza has agreed to hire its newest reinforcement for the 2022 season. It is center forward Gilberto, 32 years old and who competed in the last edition of Brasileirão for Bahia. The shirt 9 was second top scorer of the last Brasileirão with 15 goals and ended his contract with the Bahia team this season.

The shirt 9 was in Bahia since 2018 during the Brazilian Championship, after a timid passage through Turkish football, wearing the Yeni Malatyaspor shirt. For the squad, 83 goals were scored in just over three years with the club’s shirt. Gilberto set the record for most goals in Serie A for a team from the Northeast, surpassing Ramon, who scored 39 for Santa Cruz.

Gilberto was born in Piranhas, in Alagoas, and went through the Santa Cruz youth categories until arriving at Vera Cruz-PE, returning to the Pernambucano Tricolor in 2010. He has worked for several important Brazilian football teams such as Internacional, Sport, Portuguesa, Vasco and São Paulo. In addition to having played in Turkish football and MLS, a football league that includes teams from the United States and Canada.

The striker is the fifth addition to Juan Pablo Vojvoda’s squad. In addition to him, Leão also brought defenders Landázuri, Ceballos, Wagner Leonardo and is very close to acquiring the economic rights of goalkeeper Fernando Miguel, who belongs to Vasco, but was loaned to Atlético Goianiense, who played in the last edition of Brasileirão as holder .

For the next season, Leão competes in the Copa do Nordeste, where they try for the second title in the competition, in addition to the Ceará Championship, which is the current champion, not to mention the unprecedented Libertadores and Copa Brasil, where Leão enters right into the third competition phase. And in April, the Brazilian Championship also starts.