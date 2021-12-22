Fortaleza announces Fernando Miguel for 2022 | strength

Fernando Miguel is Fortaleza’s new goalkeeper for 2022. Fernando Miguel left Vasco, where he had a contract. The goalkeeper was announced by Fortaleza on Tuesday night (21). The contract runs until the end of 2022. Fernando Miguel is Fortaleza’s fourth new signing for next season.
– It is an athlete that we made an internal analysis criterion for the position (goalkeepers), involving CIFEC and the data system that we have today within Fortaleza. His name was pointed out as a very interesting name to bring up as a great option. And we managed to bring it. The athlete wanted to come and showed interest in playing the Copa Libertadores. He is an athlete who also has leadership skills and a good intellectual level. His performance in 2021 was also very important for that decision as well. He was the goalkeeper who spent the most games without conceding in Serie A and took two penalties. We understand that (the athlete) will qualify our squad a lot – highlighted the president Marcelo Paz.
In addition to Fernando Miguel, Leão has Felipe Alves (until 2023), Boeck (deciding to renew), Max Walef (until 2022) and Kennedy (until 2023) in the cast.
The goalkeeper was one of Atlético-GO’s main players in the 2021 season. Fernando Miguel played 54 games for Atlético-GO in the season. In the Brazilian Championship, he was only embezzled once by suspension.
With the Dragon shirt, the 1.91m tall archer played in the Copa Sudamericana, Brasileirão, Copa do Brasil and Goiano.
Name: Fernando Miguel Kaufmann
Date of birth: 02/02/85 (36 years old)
Position: Goalkeeper
Height: 1.91m
Place of birth: Venâncio Aires-RS
Clubs: Grêmio-RS, Brasil de Pelotas-RS, Porto Alegre-RS, Novo Hamburgo-RS, Londrina-PR, Esportivo-RS, Lajeadense-RS, Juventude-RS, Vitória-BA, Vasco-RJ and Atlético-GO.
Fernando Miguel, Atlético-GO goalkeeper — Photo: Bruno Corsino/ACG
— Photo: Disclosure