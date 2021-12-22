Fortaleza forwards hit with goalkeeper Fernando Miguel

Fortaleza has an agreement underway to hire Fernando Miguel. The 36-year-old goalkeeper played in the last Serie A with Atlético-GO shirt, loaned by Vasco, and ended up not hitting the renewal with the Goiás club.

The information was initially disclosed by the Futebolês website and confirmed by the UOL Sport. As the report found out, Fernando Miguel, who has a contract with Vasco until the end of 2022, is negotiating details of the termination with Cruzmaltino.

At first, Fortaleza now has three goalkeepers: Fernando Miguel, Marcelo Boeck and Felipe Alves. Boeck, however, has a contract only until the end of this year and is still negotiating his permanence. Felipe Alves, on the other hand, has a relationship with the Lion until the end of 2023.

Fernando Miguel was one of the highlights of Atlético-GO’s good campaign in the Brasileirão – the team got the ninth place in the table and got a spot in the Sudamericana. The goalkeeper played 37 matches as a starter in the competition and only missed all of them due to a suspension for three yellow cards.

The archer helped Atlético-GO to have the second best defense in Brasileirão alongside Flamengo and Corinthians, with 36 conceded goals, only behind champion Atlético-MG, who finished the tournament with 34.

In addition to Atlético-GO and Vasco, the archer accumulates spells in Vitória, Juventude, Lageadense, Esportivo de Bento Gonçalves, Londrina, Arapongas, Novo Hamburgo, Porto Alegre, Brasil de Pelotas, Guarani de Venâncio Aires and Caxias.

Reinforcement in defense

In addition to Fernando Miguel, Fortaleza has already made official the hiring of Wagner Leonardo. The defender, who belongs to Santos, arrives on loan until March 30, 2023, with a purchase option.