Fortaleza makes official hiring of goalkeeper Fernando Miguel

Fortaleza has made official the hiring of 36-year-old goalkeeper Fernando Miguel, as anticipated by Sports O POVO. The Tricolor do Pici made a definitive deal with the former Atlético-GO player until the end of 2022.

“It’s an athlete that we made an internal analysis criterion for the position (goalkeepers), involving CIFEC and the data system that we have today within Fortaleza. His name was pointed out as a very interesting name to bring as a great option . And we managed to bring it. The athlete wanted to come and showed interest in playing in the Copa Libertadores”, explained Marcelo Paz.

The tricolor representative also highlighted the archer’s leadership and the good season he did for Dragão. In all, there were 54 matches with the Atlético-GO shirt in 2021, all as a starter. In Brasileirão, Fernando Miguel spent 16 straight matches without conceding a goal, becoming the goalkeeper with the least leak in the category.

“He is an athlete who also has leadership capacity and a good intellectual level. His performance in 2021 was also very important for that decision. He was the goalkeeper who spent more games without conceding goals in Serie A, and took two penalties. athlete will qualify our squad a lot.”

Fernando Miguel is the fourth signing of the Lion for the next year. In addition to the goalkeeper, Fortaleza has already announced three defenders: Ecuadorian Anthony Landázuri, Colombian Ceballos and Brazilian Wagner Leonardo.

