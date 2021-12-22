Forza Horizon 5 – Accessibility Analysis

The fifth game in the franchise forza horizon arrived with everything on Microsoft platforms, bringing graphics more beautiful than reality and accelerating to the most diverse and crazy car challenges, such as the classic race against a plane – in addition to the game featuring the most varied biomes on the roads of Mexico such as beaches, forests and ruins.

But all that aside, how is the accessibility of these insane races? Find out now in this Voxel accessibility review.

Image description: A red sports car passing alongside a beautiful beach.

Subtitles

Subtitles for those who don’t need it may be something to underestimate, but for people who are deaf or have dyslexia, having a wide variety of options makes all the difference.

In case of Forza Horizon 5 we have great subtitles, which bring options for background color, opacity, font, and a very interesting one: the focus on the text’s keywords for easier reading. We also have the names of the characters who are speaking in different colors for each person, thus facilitating the identification of who is talking in the dialogue.

In addition to these great options already listed, the studio has announced that it is working on a sign language subtitle option, but unfortunately from what I read, it will only be available in English.

For a person with hearing impairment, sign language is very different from reading a text, as signs involve the transmission of feelings to dialogues, unlike a simple running text.

Image description: Shows an example of the game’s subtitles, and a car seen from behind.

Difficulty

The idea of ​​difficulty is extremely relative, as it can drive people away from a game or create a loyal audience as was the case with From Software with the series souls.

In case of forza, I can say with certainty that we are talking about the least punitive game I have ever played. Difficulty options cover every possible level, from the guy who wants a casual experience to the pro.

In this title, we have the already famous tool to go back to the franchise’s traditional time in case you slip up on the slopes. In addition, we have a new function that slows the game down to make cornering easier: it’s an option that doesn’t affect the physics of the game, it keeps keeping its frantic pace and it only slows down a little the speed of situations to give more time for the game. player do their auto maneuvers. In other words: you play the game in slow motion to have a greater response time in maneuvers.

Image description: A car running through a forest, almost passing through a river.

text to speech conversion

For those who are used to playing online games, you know that chat is very important for social participation in matches. This text-to-speech function brings a speech synthesizer to read what is being said in online matches. I ended up not playing online modes so I couldn’t test this accessibility option, which mainly applies to people like me who have some kind of visual impairment and can’t read the chat.

But again I have to point out that I missed a screen reader for the game’s main menus, as I didn’t find that option when I was running through Mexico.

In general, I have to say that the accessibility options present in Forza Horizon 5 are above average when we talk about AAA game, in addition to the mega inclusive proposal provided by Playground Games which is something sensational and noteworthy, I missed a screen reader for the menus and also some kind of zoom or magnifying glass that would be very welcome, but overall I can define this game as one of the most accessible within the 2021 releases and Microsoft has been doing really well with their exclusives lately in this regard.