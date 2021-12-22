France starts vaccinating children ages 5 to 11 against Covid | World

France started this Wednesday (22) the vaccination campaign against Covid-19 for children aged 5 to 11 years. The announcement was made by the French Health Minister, Olivier Véran.

Several countries already vaccinate children in this age group with Pfizer’s immunization agent, such as United States, Israel (since November), Germany, Greece, Italy, Hungary and Portugal. THE China it’s the Chile already apply CoronaVac in children since June and September, respectively (see below).

In Brazil, Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) authorized the Pfizer vaccine for children of the same age group last week, but the government of President Jair Bolsonaro has resisted starting immunization.

On Monday (20), the Brazilian Health Minister, Marcelo Queiroga, stated that “haste is the enemy of perfection” and that he was still waiting for documents from Anvisa (see the video below). Queiroga also said that he will only make a decision in January.

The agency rejected the minister’s statements, and medical bodies and experts have criticized the government’s slowness.

Queiroga says the ministry awaits documents from Anvisa on immunization of children; rebate agency

See below how is the vaccination against Covid-19 in children around the world:

In France, the Minister of Labor, Élisabeth Borne, asked companies to “accelerate” the return to teleworking due to the high number of Covid-19 cases and that they prepare to expand the measure after the holiday season, adopting -a 3-4 days a week.

The wave of contagions caused by the omicron variant is advancing rapidly in France, a few days before Christmas, and almost 20% of cases are of the new strain, which is very contagious (10% the week before).

The incidence rate of Covid-19 reached a record in the country, with 545 cases per week per 100,000 inhabitants (and almost double that in Paris).

2 of 2 Young people wearing masks to protect themselves from Covid-19 walk in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France on December 21, 2021 — Photo: Michel Euler/AP Young people wearing masks to protect themselves from Covid-19 walk in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France on December 21, 2021 — Photo: Michel Euler/AP

Faced with the outbreak of contagion, the French Health Minister, Olivier Veran, also said on Wednesday that the country may soon register 100,000 new infections per day.

But the minister stated that President Emmanuel Macron’s government does not plan to introduce new restrictions for the time being, but rather to bet on strengthening vaccination (he expects the application of up to 23 million doses by Christmas).

“The goal is not to slow down the spread of the virus, because the variant is very contagious. The goal is to limit the risk of serious cases that burden hospitals,” Veran said. “That’s why we’re moving quickly on booster shots.”