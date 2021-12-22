Free, Dentinho says he prioritized Corinthians, but had no return: “If it’s not the time, we’ll continue” | corinthians

Forward Dentinho said last Monday that he was not sought out by Corinthians. The 32-year-old player is free on the market after nearly ten years at Shakhtar Donetsk, in Ukraine, and participated in the Game of the Stars, in Santana de Parnaíba.

On SporTV, Dentinho denied having been upset by Corinthians’ lack of return and said he doesn’t mind if the return to the club doesn’t materialize now.

– My first option was Corinthians. I opened the doors for Corinthians. But I didn’t get back, I don’t know if it was the president’s or the commission’s choice. But I have to respect it, I’m grateful to Corinthians for everything, that’s not why I’m going to be upset. Let’s see what happens in the future.

Dentinho said that he gave priority to Corinthians in gratitude for the history built at the club.

– Out of gratitude, I’m very grateful for everything Corinthians have done for me, but if it’s not the time, play, it’s life, and we’ll move on – said the striker.

Recently, the ge he heard from the Corinthians summit that there is no intention of talking to the player’s representatives. The club understands that it has enough athletes in Dentinho’s position and will not “hire for hire” just because it is a player identified with the alvinegra colors.

Corinthians also intends, according to directors, to continue making room for boys in the youth categories. One more veteran could disrupt the process. The club understands that it has other priorities at the moment.

Meanwhile, Dentinho is looking for a team to play for next season, but he has yet to define his future.

– There were some proposals from São Paulo. The time is to evaluate with my family and then make the best decision. There are big clubs in Brazil. Thank God, there’s a lot of proposal, so it’s a matter of having peace of mind with the family to solve – he completed

Recently, Gabriel Pereira had his bond renewed with Corinthians and has been used by Sylvinho in the starting lineup. Róger Guedes is key in the alvinegro attack, and other players fight for space.

Graduated in the Corinthians youth categories, Dentinho left the São Paulo club in 2011, aged 22, to play for Shakhtar. Since then, he has built his career in Ukrainian football, also spending a season on loan at Turkey’s Besiktas, in 2012.

There were 197 games for the Donetsk club, with 29 goals and 16 assists.

During this period, the striker participated in 16 achievements and became the Brazilian with the most titles in Shakhtar’s history. There were six of the Ukrainian Championship, five Ukrainian Cups and five Ukrainian Super Cups.

In his trajectory, he has lived through historic moments such as the 2019 Ukrainian Cup title goal, two goals in the net against Real Madrid in the Champions League and two goals in classics against rivals Dynamo Kiev.