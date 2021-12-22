French newspaper reveals internal tensions between PSG players

Classified for the round of 16 of the greatest Champions of all time and leading the French Championship, PSG has been seeking to do justice to the team it built to compete in the season, with Messi, Neymar, Mbappé, Sergio Ramos, Di María and other stars .

Despite the results, not everything is blossoming in the relationship between players and the committee. A report by ‘L’Equipe’ revealed internal conflicts, dissatisfaction with privileges in the treatment of some, unexcused absences and unauthorized parties.

One of the tensions cited by the French newspaper would have occurred between goalkeepers Keylor Navas and Gianluigi Donarumma. According to the article, Navas dealt well with the arrival of the Italian and they reached an agreement for the starting lineup in the goal. Until the technical committee stipulated a rotation every two or three games.

Coach Pochettino’s choices began to be questioned. Donarumma’s agent, Mino Raiola, gave an opinion in an interview to the ‘RAI’, which would have worsened the climate. “I don’t know if this situation has become a problem, but everyone knows how this story will end. Everything will be decided in favor of Gianluigi”.

Another point brought up by ‘L’Equipe’ was about the renewal of Mbappé with the French club. According to the newspaper, a clear division of the locker room between two groups could contribute to the attacker’s choice to leave the team. After Real Madrid’s proposal to take the player for 180 million euros, rejected by Leonardo, PSG’s sporting director, the lack of stability among the team members would be an important factor in Mbappé’s departure.

One more conflict in the training center involves the differentiated privileges for certain players. According to ‘L’Equipe’, the party that Lionel Messi organized to commemorate his seventh Ballon d’Or was a cause for discomfort.

Several PSG players went to the celebration, but the following day, Messi and Leandro Paredes showed symptoms of gastroenteritis, according to the club, and missed training. According to the French newspaper, the attitude bothered the comrades who were also with the Argentine the night before. A greater demand from Pochettino and Leonardo was demanded.

Something similar happened to two South American PSG players whose names were not revealed. They showed up for one of the last workouts of the morning visibly tired after a party the night before. Both refused to train before coaching approval.

These were not the only cases of privilege presented by ‘L’Equipe’. According to the newspaper, what happened between Mauro Icardi and his wife, Wanda Nara, also created tensions. In late October, the attacker was reportedly allowed to take a three-day break after the player’s infidelity divorce request. The release was not well received by many players and the mood got even worse when Icardi was allowed to travel to Italy and try to win back his wife.