‘Gavião Arqueiro’ may have confirmed an adaptation of the King of Crime’s bow

The last episode of ‘Archer hawk‘ is available on the Disney+, and we can see that the participation of the King of Crime divided fans, especially those who followed the journey of the villain in the three seasons of ‘demolisher‘.

But it is Wilson Fisk’s final scene that may have pointed to a far more important future in Marvel Cinematic Universe.

‎”We are a family”, says Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio), looking at the barrel of Maya’s (Alaqua Cox) gun. “Sometimes, the family doesn’t see eye to eye.” The camera then rises just before Maya pulls the trigger.

Some might say the villain was sacrificed, but that’s very unlikely. ‎

‎In the comics, Maya is the adopted daughter of the Kingpin of Crime and blames Daredevil for her father’s murder.‎‎ Unaware that it is secretly her lover Matt Murdock, Maya attacks the hero until she discovers his identity – and the manipulations of Physician

‘‎Daredevil‎‎ (Vol. 2) #15‘ ends with Maya confronting Fisk and shooting him in the head for killing his father. Fisk survives but loses his eyesight for a while.

‎After undergoing reconstructive surgery in Europe, Fisk decides to return to New York to retake his criminal empire in ‘‎‎Daredevil‎‎ (Vol. 2) #46‘.

Whereas Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) appeared in ‘Spider-Man: No Return Home‘, this rivalry must be explored at some point.

‘Gavião Arqueiro’ has as its main inspiration the comic book stage written by Matt Fraction, with David act in art. In it, the hero deals with his hearing loss, while acting as mentor to young Kate Bishop.