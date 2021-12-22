Geopolitical tension with Russia causes gas prices to soar in Europe

Gas prices in Europe and the United Kingdom soared on Tuesday (21), reaching an all-time high, pressured by demand amid intense winter cold in the Northern Hemisphere and geopolitical tensions between Russia, a key supplier , and consuming countries.

“European natural gas continues its inexorable high,” Deutsche Bank analysts note, given “temperatures that continue to fall in Europe into early winter and the lack of reserves at Gazprom (Russian gas giant) to have additional capacity in January of transit through Ukraine”.

The European reference price, the Dutch TTF, rose 20% at 12:00 GMT (9:00 GMT). Arrived at ? 175 per megawatt-hour, beating the previous record set on October 6th.

British gas for January delivery also hit a new record of 435 cents a pound per thermia (th, a unit of measure of heat), following a previous day’s uptrend. These spot price levels are seven times higher than at the beginning of the year.

For some analysts, this level of prices reflects strong demand, as temperatures fall and fears about supply grow, as a third of the gas comes from Russia.

Pressure pipeline

Prices rise due to increased tensions on the Russian-Ukrainian borders, explained several experts in this market. Western countries accuse Moscow of increasing its contingent on the Ukrainian border in order to launch a possible military operation.

Russia rejects this accusation and denounces as a threat the fact that the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) is arming Ukraine and multiplying the mobilization of air and maritime resources in the Black Sea region.

Berlin’s change of tone on the controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline also worries investors, as this route would avoid having to cross Ukraine. A large amount of Russian gas purchased by the European Union passes this route.

New German government is less conciliatory

Former German Chancellor Angela Merkel has always defended this project, but the new German government of Social Democrat Olaf Scholz is less conciliatory, and her Economy Minister, environmentalist Robert Habeck, warned of the “consequences” for the pipeline, in case of a Russian attack on Ukraine.

This project of ? 10 billion ($12 billion) has been crippled by years of delays and generates constant criticism from both East Germany’s allies and the United States. In this context, each declaration by the heads of diplomacy generates a wave of purchases in the gas market.

In addition, gas reserves in Europe were further reduced by a long winter in 2020, and there was a smaller contribution from the renewable energy market due to meteorological factors.

This increase impacts the electricity market, especially in the UK, where energy production relies heavily on gas and renewables. In countries like France, nuclear energy is predominant in electricity generation.

(With information from AFP)