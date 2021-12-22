Getnet shares soar after earnings payment announcement

The session this Wednesday (22) is of strong gains for the assets of Getnet (GETT11), acquirer of Santander Brasil (SANB11).

At 11:14 am (Eastern time), the units advanced 9.73%, at BRL 3.61, common shares had gains of 10.34%, at BRL 1.92, while PN shares rose 10.19% , at R$ 1.73.

It should be noted that, the day before, the Getnet reported having approved the payment of interest on equity related to the amounts calculated in the 2016, 2019 and 2021 fiscal years, in the amount of R$298 million gross and R$253 million net.

The gross amounts are equivalent to R$0.15217104877 per common share (GETT3), R$0.16738815366 per preferred share (GETT4) and R$0.31955920243 per GETT11. In net terms, it is R$ 0.12934539145 per ON share, R$ 0.14227993061 per PN and BRL 0.27162532206 per unit.

Those shareholders who are registered in the company’s records at the end of January 20, 2022 (inclusive) will be entitled to the proceeds.

As of January 21, 2022, the company’s shares will be traded “Ex-Interest on Equity”. Proceeds will be paid on February 18th.

