Giulia Costa is spotted in a bikini on a beach in Rio

This Tuesday morning (21st), Giulia Costa took advantage of the sunny day to renew her tan on the beach and was photographed during her walk in Barra da Tijuca, in Rio de Janeiro.

Flávia Alessandra’s daughter was accompanied by two teenagers while she enjoyed her break at the beach. Giulia emerged wearing a gray bikini, putting on her body in great shape and flaunting her natural beauty in the clicks.

Advertising Unable to load ad

See more: Ana Maria Braga hugs Cauã Reymond and is surprised by her healed body: “Tá que tá”

Giulia is a frequent visitor to Barra da Tijuca beach and is always photographed there, taking advantage of the strong Rio sun to renew her tan. At least once a month it is clicked on.

Recently, Giulia stated that she had stopped going to the place during the pandemic, however, after taking the two doses of the vaccine, she feels safe enough to enjoy Barra again. Even so, it still prioritizes empty beaches to renew the tan, always avoiding crowds.

Read too: Anitta discovers Gil do Vigor’s affair and asks: “divide”