Globo reporter interrupted by cub during live report

A journalist from Globo was interrupted in the most gossip way possible while she was live on the local news program Bom Dia Rio this Tuesday (21). Reporter Fernanda Rouvenat was talking about vaccination against the respiratory infection virus in the metropolitan region of Rio de Janeiro when the puppy Esperança arrived for a party.

“Guys, I’m sorry, it’s just that there’s a puppy on my foot!”, said Fernanda when interrupting her entry into the news. The puppy walked away for a few moments, and the professional resumed the report. However, soon after, the dog ended up coming back. The journalist from Globo, then, bent down to play with the “intruder” and the camera followed everything.

“That’s what we wanted to see!”, said presenter Ana Paula Santos straight from Globo Rio’s studio. “A puppy, there’s no way to resist!”, she added. “Guys, it happens! When we’re there live, anything can happen!”, said anchor Silvana Ramiro. Esperança belongs to an employee of a tent in Arpoador, in the South Zone of Rio. He said that he got a dog from a neighbor in the Pavão-Pavãozinho community, in Copacabana, 15 days ago.

The cute moment reverberated on social media. “Cute unforeseen events that happen during reporting. That’s Hope! A little puppy who came to play with me and made me laugh live at Bom Dia Rio”, wrote Fernanda Rouvenat on the social network of the blue bird. “Very cute! His spontaneity was the best of all! Congratulations! In times when journalism is going through few and good times, Esperança’s affection was a balm!”, praised Denise Moreira in the Globo reporter’s publication.

“When there is no game, they invade the report”, joked Stephanie Frasson about the frequent invasions of dogs in football stadiums. “From the series of videos that make our day better,” said Nilderson Germano. “This video here is everything,” Giovanni de Biase said as he shared the footage. “Not that there were so many people awake, but in today’s Bom Dia Rio there was an invasion live”, joked Caio Macedo when publishing the video on the social network. “Hope came to play in an entry about vaccination against covid. Signs”, wrote Marcelo D. Macedo.

Watch the video of the moment when the puppy Esperança invades the reporter Fernanda Rouvenat’s link: