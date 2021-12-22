Globo sells São Paulo headquarters for R$ 522 million and rents it back; understand – National

Rede Globo’s headquarters in São Paulo sold for R$ 522 million (photo: Vinci Partners/Reproduction) Result of a strategy to reduce costs, Rede Globo sold its headquarters in the city of São Paulo, in order to rent the property back. The sale, valued at R$522 million, should reduce the broadcaster’s expenses with taxes and eventual maintenance. The value is equivalent to a price of R$ 13,369/m².

The acquisition was made by a Vinci Partners real estate fund and disclosed last Friday (12/17). Immediately, a new contract was signed, signing a lease agreement. As a tenant, the initial amount paid by Globo must exceed R$3 million per month.

The transaction, in a “sale & leaseback” model, was considered by the buyer as an “atypical” contract. In a relevant fact, Vinci Partners explained that the contract is a “purchase and sale promise for the acquisition of 100% of Globo de SP’s headquarters”.

The rental contract extends for the next 15 years, with the possibility of renewal for another 15 years. The initial rent value was calculated based on the size of the land, of R$ 84.67/m², annually adjusted for inflation.

The asset – Rede Globo’s headquarters – has approximately 39,000 m² of gross leasable area, with 56,000 m² of built-up area on land with more than 43,000 m². The numbers were released by the buyer. The estimate, also, of the net operating revenue generated by the asset in the next 12 months is R$ 39.7 million.

“The acquisition is extremely strategic for the Fund, raising the percentage of atypical contracts to 69%, generating greater stability and predictability on the Fund’s revenues, in addition to raising the regional exposure to the city of São Paulo to 71%”, stated the Vinci Partners.

Rede Globo headquarters in São Paulo

The station’s headquarters complex in São Paulo is made up of the tower called Ed. Jornalista Roberto Marinho, three production modules and a support area. The complex also has two entrances, two helipads and approximately 1,500 parking spaces between underground and outdoor parking.

The main building houses the company’s corporate areas, with capacity for approximately 1,300 employees, in addition to being the broadcasting venue for regional newspapers in São Paulo.

Recently, the complex underwent a major renovation that, according to the company, sought to adapt its environment to new office trends, favoring new decompression areas, outdoor areas and integrated environments.

* Intern under the supervision of sub-editor Ellen Cristie.