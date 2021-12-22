GM Confirms Arrival of New Equinox with New Multimedia Features | Cars







Disclosure Chevrolet Equinox: finally, the SUV will land in Brazil with and news after being launched in other countries

GM makes a retrospective of radio and multimedia systems throughout the century to introduce new technologies that will be available in the renewed version of the SUV Equinox, which should arrive in Brazil in early 2022.

The main new feature in the multimedia multimedia system of the Chevrolet Equinox renewed

it will be the arrival of Spotify and Alexa applications to the vehicle’s MyLink multimedia.

“More and more people value c custom content

, in the most suitable format and time for them. No one has to wait any longer for a radio station to play a specific song or bring information about the topic of interest”, says Eduardo Oliveira Santos, manager of the Electro-electronics laboratory at GM’s Proving Ground.

Also according to Santos, “on-demand services are already available for cell phones, for home TV and are arriving to transform the experience in cars”, he explains.

At the Equinox renewed

, it will be possible to access the content and resources of Spotify and Alexa applications directly from the MyLink multimedia, without having to pair the system with an external device to provide an internet signal.

That’s because the SUV of the Chevrolet

will arrive with onboard Wi-Fi with up to 12 times more stable internet signal, wireless projection for Android Auto and Apple Car Play, myChevrolet app to control car functions remotely and even the remote update function of the vehicle’s electronic systems ( OTA), among others.

Previously, to connect to your favorite playlist you had to connect a cell phone to your car. The renewed Equinox will bring important evolutions in this direction. With the audio streaming service native spotify

it will be possible to choose music, news and podcasts by yourself MyLink

, without having to use the mobile phone’s personal data package.

Another novelty that debuts with the Chevrolet SUV

will be adopting the same Alexa voice command system that already operates smart homes. With this, the driver will also have a virtual assistant for navigation and media services, for example.