‘Go back to hell’ · TV News

Pilar (Gabriela Medvedovski), finally, will have a reckoning with Zayla (Heslaine Vieira) in Nos Tempos do Imperador. Dolores’ sister (Daphne Bozaski) will no longer tolerate her rival’s provocations and will go after her in the middle of Little Africa. They will be separated by Justina (Cinnara Leal). “Go back to hell, because that’s where you belong,” the doctor will shout in the six o’clock soap opera on Globo.

The health professional will be devastated because Samuel (Michel Gomes) has been unjustly sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Ambrósio (Roberto Bomfim). Behind bars, the engineer will refuse to receive her and will even ask the beloved to go on with her life as if nothing had happened.

“If I can’t see him again, I’ll die! He can’t end it all like this. I’m losing hope. When he decides for something”, laments the protagonist played by Gabriela Medvedovski.

Zayla will not miss the opportunity to gloat his rival in the scenes that will be shown on the next day 31:

Now you see how good it is to be despised by the man you love. I bet he did it to protect you. He’s giving you a chance to get on with your life. Samuel is under arrest, but you are free. Go find another one to disgrace, preferably white.

Samuel (Michel Gomes) on the six o’clock soap opera

Pilar exchanges barbs with Zayla

Pilar’s blood will boil, and she will throw it in Zayla’s face that she was the lover of the man who arrested Samuel. “His name is Jorge. Tonico [Alexandre Nero] only found out because of you. Because instead of him with his people, I wanted to be white. He’s going to spend the rest of his life in prison, and it’s your fault,” the seamstress will return.

The doctor will appeal to the “Achilles’ heel” of Heslaine Vieira’s character, who was rejected by the boy so many times:

What you’re saying doesn’t make any sense. Then you, who blackmailed me saying he was going to hand Samuel over to Tonico. You don’t have an iota of shame on that face. He threw himself at Samuel, but to no avail!

“It worked, yes. Before you showed up, he hugged me and kissed me with great pleasure, right? We were going to be happy. You’re the one who ruined everything,” Zayla will reply. “Shut up or I won’t answer for myself,” Pilar will threaten.

“Are you going to hit me?”, the daughter of Candida (Dani Ornellas) will provoke. “He did it, now I’m not responsible for me”, the Bahian will fire, ready to fight.

Justina (Cinnara Leal) in the periodicals

zayla takes the worst

Pilar will accuse Zayla of having delivered Samuel on a platter to the antagonist played by Alexandre Nero:

You became Tonico’s lover just to get revenge on me. Blackmailed, turned Dolores’ life into hell. You’ve shamed your father and mother, you don’t respect anyone, not even yourself. You suck. It’s worse than me, humiliated, abandoned to its own devices. I don’t feel sorry anymore. You’re just a bitch who doesn’t deserve the ground you walk on. Not even going to jail taught you anything.

Zayla will lose patience and grapple with Pilar in the middle of the street. “You licking! Disgusting,” the dressmaker will shout. “Traitor, false, viper”, will retort the first doctor in Brazil.

Justina will sweat to separate them, but even then she won’t be able to interrupt the exchange of barbs. “Go away, you’re not from around here,” the stylist will scream. “You’re not from around here, Zayla. Go back to hell, because that’s where you belong”, will conclude the daughter of Eudoro (José Dumont).

The Emperor's Times takes place about 40 years after the events of the New World (2017).

