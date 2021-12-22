Government contracts 4.6 GW of power in reserve auction with 15% discount | Companies

THE capacity reserve auction held this Tuesday, contracted 4.6 GW of power, at an average price of R$ 824.5 thousand per MW year, a discount of 15.34% compared to the maximum initial price, which was R$ 974 thousand per MW year.

The purpose of the event was to guarantee the supply of electricity to the National Interconnected System (SIN) by contracting electricity and associated energy. The auction included new and existing thermoelectric projects, with power supply starting in 2026 and energy supply starting in 2027.

The event was promoted by the Electric Energy Trading Chamber (CCEE), the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) and the Ministry of Mines and Energy (MME).

Expected investments total BRL 5.98 billion, and fixed income of BRL 3.4 billion per year. In total, the contracted projects have a nominal power of 5.125 GW.

In all, 17 projects were contracted, nine of which for natural gas, five for B1 fuel oil, two for diesel oil and one for sugarcane bagasse. The supply term of the viable projects is 15 years.

New and existing generation projects participated, in a total of 132 registered projects, which added up to more than 50 thousand MW of power.

The auction of the energy product, held shortly before the power product, started with an initial price of R$212/MWh, but there were no negotiations.