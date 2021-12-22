Government of SP discloses the sale value of vehicles for payment of IPVA 2022; see table | São Paulo

The Finance Department expects to collect R$ 21.8 billion from IPVA in 2022. This morning the Official Gazette released the market value and to know the approximate value of the tax, it is necessary to make a calculation based on the rate of the vehicle. It is also possible to consult the value on the internet with the IPVA code and the year of manufacture of the vehicle.

Tax rates for new and used private vehicles remain the same:

4% for passenger cars;

2% for motorcycles and similar, single-cab pickup trucks, minibuses, buses and heavy machinery;

1.5% for trucks;

vehicles from rental companies registered in São Paulo will have the rate reduced from 4% to 1%.

In 2021, the sale value of vehicles rose 22.54% on average, according to the annual survey carried out by the Institute of Economic Research Foundation (Fipe) for the Department of Finance and Planning.

The biggest appreciation was registered in the sale prices of used trucks, which presented 25.17%. The increase was followed by vans and utilities, with 23.50%. Motorcycles closed at 23.33%. The sale prices of cars registered an average of 21.99% above the value calculated in the previous year. Buses and minibuses had a 15.57% variation.

This Tuesday (21), the schedule for payment of the Property Tax on Motor Vehicles (IPVA) of 2022 was released. Used vehicle owners who pay the tax in a single installment will have a 9% discount. Before, payment in a single installment had a discount of 3% of the total tax amount. It will also be possible to pay the IPVA in up to five interest-free installments.

The payment schedule starts on January 10th. Used vehicle owners who pay the tax in full in February or opt for installment payments will have a 5% reduction.

For owners of 0 km vehicles, the discount continues to be 3% on payment until the fifth day of the invoice, and those who prefer can also pay in five installments, without discount.

The Legislative Assembly of the state of São Paulo last week approved the Bill that increased the installment of the IPVA (Motor Vehicle Property Tax) for used vehicles in up to five times. Before, payment occurred in three installments, at most.

IPVA will have an average increase of 30% in 2022

Taxpayers who fail to pay tax are subject to a fine of 0.33% per day of delay and late payment interest based on the Selic rate. After 60 days, the percentage of the fine is fixed at 20% of the tax amount.

The total fleet in the state of São Paulo is approximately 26 million vehicles. Of these, 17.8 million are subject to IPVA and 7.5 million are exempt for having more than 20 years of manufacture.

About 612,000 vehicles are considered exempt, immune or exempt from payment (such as taxi drivers, people with disabilities, churches, non-profit entities, official vehicles and urban buses/minibuses).

See installment dates

2022 IPVA payment Month January February March April May June Portion Single quota with 9% discount 1st installment or single quota 5% discount 2nd installment with 5% Board Maturity Maturity Maturity Maturity Maturity Maturity End 1 10/1 10/2 10/3 4/11 11/5 10/6 End 2 11/1 11/2 11/3 12/4 12/5 13/6 End 3 12/1 14/2 14/3 4/13 5/13 6/14 Final 4 13/1 2/15 3/15 4/14 16/5 6/15 End 5 14/1 16/2 16/3 4/18 17/5 6/20 End 6 17/1 17/2 17/3 4/19 5/18 6/21 End 7 18/1 2/18 3/18 4/20 5/18 6/22 Final 8 1/19 21/2 21/3 22/4 20/5 6/23 End 9 20/1 22/2 22/3 25/4 23/5 6/24 End 0 21/1 23/2 23/3 26/4 24/5 6/27