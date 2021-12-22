Government revenue exceeds R$ 157 billion, the highest result for November in 7 years

The collection of federal government totaled R$ 157.34 billion in November, a nominal increase of 12.30% and real (discounted for inflation) of 1.41% compared to November 2020. The numbers were released by Federal Revenuel this Tuesday (21), and came above market projections.

The result was the highest for the month since 2014, when it had been R$ 157.565 billion, according to the series of Revenue corrected by inflation. From January to November, the real growth in collection was 18.13%, at R$ 1.685 trillion, the strongest performance for the period in the series started in 1995.

Revenues administered by the Federal Revenue, which include the collection of taxes under the Union’s competence, remained practically stable, with a real increase of 0.42%. According to Claudemir Malaquias, head of the Center for Tax Studies, this occurred because, in November 2020, two monthly installments of PIS/Cofins and the employer contribution were collected, compared to only one in November 2021.

“This month in which it collected with 2 months, it compares only with one month of collection, hence the low real high. But the performance was extraordinary for that too, even so it was a positive performance. There is no view that the resumption has lost momentum,” he said at a press conference by the Federal Revenue.

For him, “the basis for comparison is high. In real terms, it rose a little, but the collection continues to surpass”. Revenues slowed down compared to other months in 2021, but Malaquias says this reflects an improvement in the 2020 comparison base, when economic activity picked up in the second half with the removal of some restriction measures.

On the other hand, revenues managed by other bodies, which are sensitized mainly by royalties arising from the production of Petroleum, rose 48.2% above inflation.

Among the factors that influenced the record result, Malaquias cited the best in economic activity, the 12.1% growth in the annual comparison of income tax and social contribution collection, at around R$ 3 billion, and the reestablishment of the rate of the IOF. In 2020, it was reset, being resumed at the end of October, with a higher value compared to last year, with an increase of R$ 1.2 billion.

The greater collection of installments from the Simples Nacional and PIS/Cofins in the electricity sector was also cited by Malaquias as a positive factor.

A drop of 8.17% in industrial production and a 7.10% drop in sales of goods, compared to the same month in 2020, had a negative impact on the November result.

On the other hand, there was a 55.17% growth in the dollar value of imports and a 14.59% increase in the value of electronic invoices.

Considering the division by sectors, the biggest positive difference for the collection was with the fuels, followed by financial entities, auxiliary activities of the financial sector, metallurgy, chemical product manufacturing, oil extraction, business management activity, agriculture and machine manufacturing.

From January to November, the real growth of collections was 18.13%, at R$ 1.685 trillion, the strongest performance for the period in the series started in 1995. Although positive, the growth of collections in the year has been losing strength since July, when there was a peak of 26.11% in revenue accumulated in the year compared to the same period in 2020.

In the first eleven months of 2021, the real increase in revenue administered by the Federal Revenue was 16.86%, while the increase in revenue administered by other agencies was 50.20%.

In accumulated terms, the improvement in economic activity, tax deferrals, a 16.40% growth in compensation, a R$ 39 billion higher income tax collection and changes in tax legislation explain the performance, according to Malaquias.

Ativa Investimentos cited “positive surprises” in the November result, but maintained its projection of federal collection in December at R$170 billion, “denoting a strong result for the month. Thus, our projection for the year 2021 is R$1.854 trillion”.

Job market

Sergio Gadelha, from the economic policy secretariat, said during the press conference that the fall of unemployment rate, to 12.6% in September, as well as data from the General Register of Employed and Unemployed (Caged), with an accumulated generation of 2.4 million formal jobs, impacted the good revenue result.

“With the continuation of the reduction of measures of social distancing and strengthening of the activity, it is expected that the levels of the workforce and the generation of employment will return, especially in the informal sector. A greater number of workers leads to more economic activity”, he said.

Regarding market expectations, he stated that the month of November was the 16th consecutive month in which the total collection was above expectations, but within the maximum projections of analysts.

“The collection was 3.8% higher than projected, a difference around 10% in the last 16 months. We have seen a strong recovery in federal tax collection, which remains well above analysts’ projections”.

*With information from Reuters