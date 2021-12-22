Governor Camilo Santana has 78% approval

At the end of the seventh year in office, the Governor Camilo Santana (PT) It’s okay by 78% of the population, according to the survey by Opnus Institute, made in partnership with O PEVO. THE disapproval of the governor is 18%. 4% of respondents do not know and did not respond.

When asked how they evaluate the Camilo Santana administration, 21% considered the government excellent and 37% said it is Good. Assessment regular was made by 27%. the government is bad for 3% and 7% consider it terrible. There were 4% who said they did not know or did not respond.

Opnus heard 2,200 people in 101 municipalities in Ceará, between December 4th and 11th. The margin of error is plus or minus 2 percentage points.

Pedro Barbosa, technical responsible for the Opnus survey, points out that Camilo ends seven years in office with a good evaluation. He believes that the performance is largely explained by the way the governor behaved in dealing with the pandemic.

He points out that the research is still heavily influenced by the impact of Covid-19. According to him, the theme had lost some of its weight, but returned with strength due to the Ômicron variant and the fear of a new wave.

Governor Camilo Santana signals that he should withdraw from the position in April, to run for senator, and leave the position to vice-governor Izolda Cela (PDT).

