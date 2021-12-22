Greenland records temperatures between 20 and 30 degrees above average | Environment

Greenland has recorded in recent days temperatures of 20 and even 30 degrees above the average for this time of year, reported this Wednesday (22) the Danish Meteorological Institute (DMI).

Nuuk, the capital of Greenland, registered 13ºC on Monday (20) — against an average temperature of -5.3ºC this time of year.

The thermometer has been positive in many points of the immense arctic territory. In Qaanaaq, in the north, the temperature reached 8.3°C — against an average of -20.1°C.

Share this news on WhatsApp

Share this news on Telegram

“One of the reasons we see high temperatures is the meteorological phenomenon of ‘foehn’, a very common warm wind on the island,” says Caroline Drost Jensen, a climatologist at DMI.

Jensen pointed out, however, that it is not normal for the phenomenon to “occur in such a vast area and simultaneously over a long period of time”—although this event is not unprecedented.

In addition, the temperatures recorded this year did not exceed the highest maximum temperatures ever recorded or the maximum temperatures of the last 30 years for the month of December.

Last summer, a heat wave triggered an episode of “massive” melting of the Arctic Ocean ice cap, with losses of 8,000 tonnes of ice per day (double the summer average).

In August, it rained on the highest peak in Greenland (3,216 meters), something never seen before. (see the video below).

Greenland Expedition Discovers ‘World’s Northernmost Island’

Greenland ice melt has reached irreversible point, study says