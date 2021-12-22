Grêmio consults and studies proposal to defender Wallace, ex-Cruzeiro and Lazio | Guild

Grêmio carried out a consultation and is considering making a proposal to the defender Wallace, ex-Cruise. The 27-year-old plays for Turkey’s Malatyaspor and has a contract only until mid-2022.

In contact with the ge, the soccer vice-president Denis Abrahão denied the contacts for the athlete. The report found that Grêmio had talked about an immediate release. However, depending on the business conditions, a deal for Wallace to arrive only halfway through the year is not ruled out, when his contract at the Turkish club would expire.

Wallace Fortuna dos Santos was born on October 14, 1994 and made his professional debut at Cruzeiro in 2013. He was sold to Braga, from Portugal, in 2014. He also has stints at Monaco, in France, and Lazio, in Italy.

He joined the Turkish team in mid-2020. That season, he played 30 games for the club. In the 2020/2021 season, he took to the field in 15 opportunities.