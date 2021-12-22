Grêmio forwards the hiring of Orejuela, right wing of São Paulo

Grêmio should announce two reinforcements coming from São Paulo. Today (21), the club from Rio Grande do Sul hit the foundations of the agreement with São Paulo and forwarded the signings of Bruno Alves and Luis Orejuela. The duo will be loaned for a year by the Morumbi team, which still maintains a bond with the defender until the middle of 2023 and with the full-back until March 2025.

At 26, Orejuela arrives to make up for Rafinha and Vanderson’s departures.

Bruno Alves’ departure to Grêmio was first published by journalist Jorge Nicola and confirmed by UOL Sport.

Rafinha did not have a renewed contract with Grêmio and has already been officially announced by the new club, São Paulo. Vanderson was traded with Monaco, from France, after a turnaround in agreed negotiations with Brentford, from England.

According to the UOL Sport, Grêmio and São Paulo spent much of Tuesday adjusting details of Orejuela’s loan agreement. Settlement was already a trend since the beginning of the negotiations.

In the case of Bruno Alves, he was already on the list of negotiables in São Paulo. The club was even looking for a replacement for him. Defender Cacá, ex-Cruzeiro and currently in Japan, was asked to be Arboleda’s immediate reserve in the role.

Orejuela returns to Grêmio after a season. In 2020, the full-back played for the club from Rio Grande do Sul under a loan contract with Cruzeiro. At the end of the year, the Minas Gerais team changed clauses in the document for the purchase of economic rights and Grêmio leaders withdrew from the operation. Then came São Paulo, which acquired 50% of the rights.

In 2021, Orejuela participated in 15 matches with São Paulo. The beginning of the trajectory at Morumbi had good games, but with Hernán Crespo still in charge of the team, the Colombian lost space.