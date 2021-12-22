Grêmio hires São Paulo defender

Grêmio agreed to hire defender Bruno Alves from São Paulo. The defender will come on loan to play Tricolor’s Serie B and will have his entire salary paid here.

Since 2017 at Morumbi, Bruno was on a list that Rogério Ceni made of players available to be traded. Therefore, the negotiation ended up having some ease. Furthermore, Grêmio and São Paulo are in good relations. Orejuela is coming, they want Douglas Costa and even Alisson, who is terminating his contract here.

Bruno is right-handed, is 30 years old and has 1.85cm. In the games I’ve seen, he prefers to play on the right, but he also played the role of libero in a scheme of three defenders and even played on the left, at some point.

Besides him, Dénis Abrahão promised to try another defender, because he only had Geromel and Rodrigues in conditions at the moment. If he doesn’t succeed, Mancini will have to pull another defender from the base. Kannemann doesn’t return until April.

Afterwards, he still wants a left-back, a midfielder and a center forward. This is counting, of course, with the arrivals of Orejuela and Michel Macedo, who are on the way.

Anyway, we still don’t know what the other hirings will be. Only these, for now.

