GTA V: GTA Online Update Reveals the True End of the Game

The Contract puts an end to doubts that have continued since 2013

Launched in 2013, GTA V revolutionized the gaming franchise by bringing three playable protagonists whose decisions influenced the plot. Depending on their actions, teammates could have different fates — and even die — in conclusions that were considered equally valid until the release of The Contract update for GTA Online last week.

At DLC, we found out that Rockstar Games considers one of the canonical endings, meaning the official ending, as it is the only way the plot involving Dr. Dre can happen. In The Contract, the player must help Dr. Dre find a lost cell phone that contains several new tracks by the artist. Franklin, one of the protagonists of the original game, helps with this mission, during a chase that involves golf carts and a movie set, he claims to “know one of the producers” at the location.

While specific names are not mentioned by Franklin, everything suggests that the producer in question is Michael, who decides to enter the world of cinema after surviving the main campaign of Grand Theft Auto V. in which Trevor dies could also be canon, previous content from GTA Online has already shown that he remained alive at the end of the game.

In the Smuggler’s Run update, the character Ron Jakowski claimed that Trevor was alive and had turned (at least temporarily) into a Vinewood artist. Diamond and Casino, content released in 2019, had a dialogue with the character Tao Cheng in which he stated that Michael had almost died at Los Santos Country Club, but that he was currently fine.

This evidence shows that, in practice, the only possible ending for Grand Theft Auto V is the C, in which all three protagonists survive. In the remaining endings (A or B), the player is forced to turn against Michael or Trevor, whose tragic end comes at the hands of Franklin — something that Rockstar itself had already hinted was not quite what its screenwriters planned as canonical ending.

The first additional content that continues the main story of GTA V, The Contract is now available as a free update for anyone who has access to GTA Online. In addition to Franklin and Dr. Dre, the content also features familiar faces like Lamar Davis and other new figures you can partner with to grow in the criminal world.