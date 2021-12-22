Guardiola catches Manchester City duo’s attention after night out: “They need to stay focused” | international football

The absence of Phil Foden and Jack Grealish from Manchester City’s starting lineup in their victory over Newcastle over the weekend was not just a roster. The team’s coach, Pep Guardiola, revealed that the two players were out because they were on a night out after the rout against Leeds last week.

– I pay a lot of attention to behavior on and off the field. When off the field isn’t suitable, they won’t play. They need to be focused at all times, because of the distractions at Christmastime and everything that goes on. You need to stay focused – said Guardiola.

Pep Guardiola barred Grealish and Foden against Newcastle — Photo: Peter Powell/Reuters

According to The Guardian newspaper, Foden and Grealish did not break any security protocols regarding Covid-19 during their night out. Both, however, are repeat offenders in this type of attitude.

In 2020, Foden was removed from the England squad, along with Manchester United’s Greenwood, for breaking Iceland’s coronavirus isolation rules.