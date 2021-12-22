Guardiola is asked about Barcelona and gives a sincere message to Xavi: ‘Time to suffer’

“I have the feeling that seeds are being created that will give us very good results,” Guardiola said of Barcelona

the technician of the Manchester City, Josep Guardiola, was quite sincere when asked about the difficult financial and technical situation currently experienced by the Barcelona, club in which the genius lived glory as a player and coach.

During an event in Catalonia, this Tuesday (21), Pep praised the restructuring work being done by the board of Joan Laporta, after the management Josep Maria Bartomeu shove the team into a huge hole of debt and off-field problems.

However, Guardiola admitted that Barça will spend a few years of suffering before returning to the top, sending a message to his friend Xavi, who now commands the cast blaugrana.

“What doesn’t cost in life isn’t worth it. Now it’s time to suffer, so let’s suffer,” he stressed.

“What’s (the problem) if we don’t win (titles) this year or next? What’s the problem? We’ll win later,” he prophesied.

For Guardiola, Barcelona is now planting seeds that will bear fruit in the near future.

“The good thing is that (nowadays at Barcelona) there is a very good board and an excellent coach. I haven’t seen him train yet, but I had him as a player and I know his love for the game and for the club,” I emphasize.

“What we have to do is believe until the end with it. But it costs a little, but I have the feeling that seeds are being created that will give us very good results”, he added.

Finally, Pep asked the fans for “patience” with a possible “drought” of titles and asked the team coolie to continue investing in young players revealed in the base.

“There is a very good generation, which demonstrates that, with more time and with the signings that will be made, Barça will return to where it should be. In the meantime, patience. You can’t always win in life,” he concluded.