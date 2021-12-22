Hades is the first game in history to win a Hugo Prize

THE Hugo Award, also known as The Hugo Awards, has just announced the winners of its latest edition — and Hades appeared and made history.

For the first time, the award included the category Best Video Game to celebrate the best game of 2020. And the roguelike from Supergiant Games came out as the winner, surpassing The Last of Us Part II, Final Fantasy 7 Remake, spiritfarer, Animal Crossing: New Horizons and Blaseball.

This causes Hades Become the first electronic game to receive a Hugo Award, the traditional award that honors works of science fiction and fantasy.

The “Best Video Game” category is unique and was created in accordance with the WSFS rules by DisCon III, but will not be fixed to the awards. In other words, it is still unknown if it can become permanent in the future.

Greg Kasavin, creative director of Supergiant, posted a video on Twitter to thank him for the award. Check it out below:

“I wanted to have personally participated in the Hugo Awards. I couldn’t make a speech on behalf of the team, but I have a few words here. I appreciate that the award is recognizing the work [de games] in this category, mainly the work we did”.

Hades is available for PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S.

