‘He didn’t rape me,’ says Dayane Mello while reviewing scenes with Nego do Borel

Former peon of A Fazenda 13, model Dayane Mello spoke on social media this Tuesday (21) and said that singer Nego do Borel did not rape her or sexually abuse her as he had been accused. In a text published in Instagram stories, she said she revisited the scenes and talked to a psychologist to take a stand. “I’m not going to make a person go through something they’re not,” she said in the stories.

In the text, she says that she reflected on the events she spent with Nego on the reality show:

“After reflecting, evaluating and re-evaluating the events, talking to a psychologist and people around me, I came to the conclusion that even though his conduct was not the most prudent possible in the situation, he did not commit sexual abuse against me, not me raped”.

“I know that this subject sparks people’s spirits, as it involves something very serious. I also know that thousands of women suffer sexual abuse annually in Brazil and I also know that everything must always be done to prevent this sad reality from remaining. I could not speak of the conclusion I reached, as it would not be fair for his conduct, however reckless it may have been, to be seen as criminal,” continued.

“Therefore I ask all of us to put this aspect of what happened that night aside once and for all, although we can never put aside everything that was said in context about the importance of society creating mechanisms to prevent women go through situations of abuse and about the importance of listening carefully to the woman”, completed.

She then says that she goes along with women victims in the search for “solutions to situations of violence and abuse and that they are treated with all the necessary seriousness”. In a video, she explains that the placement took place after getting upset to see that they blamed Nego for something that for her did not happen. “As much as women want me to be a spokesperson for a rape, I’m not going to be a spokesperson for something that didn’t happen,” she said.

“I want them to understand my position and what I feel, I know that many women have been touched by the subject, but I can’t pass someone off as a rapist and abuser if it wasn’t that. If people want to believe, let them believe, because it wasn’t something that happened”, he said.

remember the case

After the second party of the season, Dayane Mello and Nego do Borel slept in the same bed. In videos shared on social networks, it is possible to see that the model was altered by the drink and there was movement in the sheets. Pedestrians tried to push them away and even get Day out of bed, but she returned.

At one point, MC Gui questioned if she was alright. “Ô Day, are you alright? Are you sure you want to stay there? You want to go to your bed or stay there. […] Talk seriously, if she doesn’t answer, you leave, Nego”, says the funkeiro. At this moment, Nego gets annoyed and counters: “do you want to stay here, brother?”

Solange Gomes also intervened in the situation. “Day, go to your bed. […] Nego, it’s going to be a problem”, warned the ex-Gugu bather. “She’s totally drunk.” Mileide Mihaile dragged Dayane by her feet, trying to take her to the girl’s bed. But the model leaves and ends up returning to the bed where Nego do Borel is lying. During the night, videos of Nego kissing Dayane and trying something more viral. In them, you can hear Day denying and saying he has a daughter, so he didn’t want to get involved in the reality show.

