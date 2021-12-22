Healthtech Alice raises $127 million in round with SoftBank

Guilherme Azevedo, André Florence and Matheus Moraes, co-founders of Alice (Publishing)

The millionaire contributions have not yet entered into recess. This Tuesday (21) the health startup (healthtech) Alice announced the raising of US$ 127 million in a round led by the Japanese conglomerate SoftBank. This is the biggest round ever registered by a healthtech in Latin America.

Series C takes place ten months after Series B and had funds that have already participated in previous rounds, Kaszek and ThornTree Capital Partners, as well as new investors: Allen & Company LLC, G Squared, Globo Ventures, StepStone. The Canary, Endeavor Catalyst and Maya Capital funds are also included on the shareholders’ board.

In two years, Alice has attracted more than $174.8 million in investments. Today’s announcement highlights the growing interest in healthcare startups. According to the innovation company Distrito, the healthtechs were the third category of startups to receive the highest number of rounds between January and November 2021.

Launched on the market in June 2020, Alice is a healthcare manager with a portfolio of 6,000 people. The company is linked to 10 hospitals and more than 200 laboratories in the metropolitan region of São Paulo.

“Now, with more capital, we will intensify investments in technology, in the Health Team, in coordination of care and health based on results (value based health care) to continue rebuilding health in Brazil” says André Florence, Alice’s CEO and co-founder.

With the new contribution, one of Alice’s plans is to enter the corporate market. This movement started with the first acquisition made by healthtech: the primary care startup Cuidas, in November this year.

In addition to two rounds of investment and an acquisition, Alice also launched in 2021 its super app. With the product, people from anywhere in Brazil can have free health management tools and separate digital consultations with nutritionists, physical trainers and psychologists, in addition to immediate assistance with nurses and doctors from the startup.

