Healthtech Alice raises $127m in round led by SoftBank

The health sector was one of those that received the most attention from investors in startups in 2021. The year ends with the largest contribution ever made to a healthtech in Latin America: the Alice, specializing in health management in the model of patient outcomes — value-based health care — announces this Tuesday, the 21st, a raising of 127 million dollars (about 730 million reais at the exchange rate of the day before) in a Series C round.

The contribution is led by SoftBank Latin America Fund (SBLA) and is accompanied by the funds Kaszek and ThornTree Capital Partners — that were already in previous rounds. It also has new investors, such as Allen & Company LLC, G Squared, Globo Ventures, StepStone, as well as investments made by health specialists who are Alice’s partners. Canary, Endeavor Catalyst and Maya Capital funds continue as shareholders.

With just 18 months of operation, Alice proposes to go beyond a conventional health plan, using technology to perform the recurring management of patients’ lives – called members – in a comprehensive way, with monitoring of the health history of accessible by both sides: doctors and users.

“The round with these investors shows that we are on the right path of thinking about health management with a focus on long-term results, without looking for shortcuts,” he said. André Florence, CEO and co-founder of Alice, a EXAM.

“Everything we’ve built so far has been very intentional from the point of view of team building, culture and long-term thinking. This is reflected, for example, in negotiations with hospitals, always using the value-based health care model. No we give up what we believe is the right way to do it, even if it takes longer.”

The other co-founders are entrepreneurs Guilherme Azevedo (one of the founders of Dr. Consulta) and Matheus Moraes, head of operations at heathtech.

Florence and Moraes were at the forefront of the first Brazilian unicorn — as startups valued at 1 billion dollars are called —, at 99, as finance and operations director, respectively.

With 30% growth per month, Alice will end the year with around 7,000 people in its member base. This number is ten times the one presented at the beginning of the year, when the company had 674 patients. One in four members had no health insurance, which indicates that the startup has been offering access to a portion of the population.

They are individual plans, which were launched at a time when traditional operators had left this market aside. After Alice’s entry, other companies also placed products for this audience. “We showed that it is a market that can exist and that it will make a difference in public health in the long term.”

With the new features, the startup will accelerate investments in technology and start its operation aimed at small and medium-sized corporate clients. An initial step was taken in November with the acquisition of startup Cuidas, specialized in this market segment, estimated at more than 5 million people in the city of São Paulo alone.

“We have been approached by many companies interested in our solution. It is an opportunity to build the product together with them”, said the CEO of the startup.

The fundraising, which had demand above supply, takes place just ten months after the Series B round in which it raised 33.3 million dollars — it was also the largest for this stage of a healthtech in the country. Florence says that the plan was to hold the round in the first half of 2022, but that it was brought forward due to investor interest.

“Less than a quarter of Brazilians have access to private health. Alice was born to change this giant industry and how people deal with their health,” he said Paulo Passoni, partner-director of investments at SoftBank Latin America Fund. “We were attracted by Alice’s team and their long-term vision,” he added.

Results for patients

the model of value-based heat care it is widely adopted in the United States and is based on research by Michael Porter, a professor at the Harvard Business School (HBS) and one of the world’s leading experts in management.

The thesis is that the health system must consider the quality of service provided to the patient and the result of health improvement, in order to improve the efficiency of the use of resources.

This means that both the network of partners such as hospitals and clinics and specialist doctors are compensated based on indicators that show the evolution of the patient’s health and well-being, and not on the number of procedures, for example.

These are indicators such as complication rate, surgery infection rate, surgery time and even the improvement of the Body Mass Index, among others. In other words, the objective is to make use of incentives that reflect the improvement in health.

Alice’s model focuses on primary care, as the initial contact with the patient is called. A health team consisting of a doctor, a nurse, a physical trainer and a nutritionist is responsible for monitoring each member of healthtech throughout their journey. Qualitative indicators attest to the effectiveness of the model. Currently, the startup’s user satisfaction rate with the healthcare team is 4.96 on a scale ranging from 0 to 5.

Of all health events registered at healthtech (from appointments with specialists and exams to surgical procedures), the equivalent of 98% is coordinated by this team. This is an unprecedented feat in the market.

An expected consequence for Alice’s patients is the reduction of their expenses with treatments and medications, generating savings and improving their financial health in the medium and long term.

Within a year, healthtech also significantly expanded its partner network. It is linked to ten hospitals, three of which are the best evaluated in the country — Einstein, Oswaldo Cruz and Beneficência Portuguesa — and more than 200 excellent laboratories in the metropolitan region of São Paulo. It also has more than 150 specialist doctors who only attend to Alice or private consultations.

For Florence, the contribution led by SoftBank has a special meaning: he was the financial director of 99 when the mobility startup received the Japanese group’s first investment in the country, worth 100 million dollars in 2017.

“At the time, I said that that round showed that Brazil was entering the map of global investors. And the strong interest from funds that we had in the current round shows that there are investors who agree with our view that, in ten years’ time, the biggest healthcare companies will not be the same as they are today,” said Florence.

Over the past few years, SoftBank has become one of the global venture capital giants that invest the most in the country, with investments in some of the largest startups, such as QuintoAndar, Loft, Creditas, Gympass, Loggi and Unico, among others.

Whether he’s going to hit the forecast a second time, only time will tell. But the wave of investments and accelerated growth of healthtechs in the country shows that demand exists.