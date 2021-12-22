Hero of the Fantastic Four to be in the film

We’re five months away from the premiere of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the first movie that Marvel Studios will release in 2022, specifically on May 6th.

Doctor Strange 2 is one of the most anticipated films in the Marvel Cinematographic Universe, which to the delight of fans had its marketing campaign started last week, with the launch of the first teaser-trailer of the film.

The first trailer of Doctor Strange 2 is playing in theaters as the second post-credits scene of Spider-Man: No Return Home, which debuted on the last 16th. Yes, that means all sessions of Spider-Man 3 count with the trailer of the new movie of the hero lived by Benedict Cumberbatch.

This week comes to an end the remakes of Doctor Strange 2, which started in November. According to THR, Marvel was excited by the result of Loki and Spider-Man 3 and performed remakes to add new cameos as well as new character introductions.

So the public can get ready to check out returns beyond specials in Doctor Strange 2, which may rival the appearances of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield in Spider-Man. Yesterday we commented here about the participation of two X-Men, and now we have more news. BEWARE OF SPOILERS!

THE MTTSH, the main source regarding leaks from Spider-Man 3, revealed that a hero of the Fantastic Four was added to the plot of Doctor Strange 2 during remakes. And it will be none other than the Mr. Fantastic, the Reed Richards.

The character will be part of the Illuminati, a group from the multiverse that will feature characters like Professor Xavier and Captain Carter. Although the source does not reveal the actor, it is more likely that Mr. Fantastic is played by Ioan Gruffudd than by Miles Teller.

Doctor Strange 2 does not yet have an official synopsis, but it is part of the call. ‘Trilogy of the Multiverse’ of the MCU, started in WandaVision and continued on Spider-Man 3! With the departure of director Scott Derrickson, Sam Raimi (from Tobey Maguire’s Spider-Man trilogy) has been confirmed as the replacement in the direction!

In addition to Raimi’s return to the Marvel universe, the cast includes Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda), Benedict Wong (Wong), Chiwetel Ejiofor (Mordo), Rachel McAdams (Christine Palmer) and Xochitl Gomez (America Chavez ). The script is up to the newcomer Jade Halley Bartlett and Michael Waldron (Loki). The film has its premiere date set for Brazilian cinemas on the day May 5, 2022!

