home silver ‘resolve’, scores a hat-trick, Arsenal dispatches Sunderland and advances to the semifinal

Arsenal thrashed 3rd Division Sunderland by 5-1 at Emirates Stadium and advanced to the next stage in the competition. Eddie Nketiah was the big name of the game

THE arsenal is in the semifinals of English League Cup! This Tuesday (21st), at Emirates Stadium, in London, the gunners thrashed the Sunderland 5-1 and advanced from the quarterfinals. You Black Cats, in turn, were eliminated. The match was broadcast live on ESPN on Star+.

The big name of the game was the young striker Eddie Nketiah, 22, who swung the net three times in the match.

how are you in 3rd England Division, Sunderland have reunited with Arsenal after four seasons. The taboo of victories, however, remained and the Black Cats added the 12th consecutive game without winning the gunners. The last triumph was in February 2012.

The visitors were again defeated after four consecutive games without losing in the season (all competitions added together). The Gunners, who are still packed, added their fourth straight triumph, also taking into account the Premier League.

Two-time English League Cup champions, Arsenal keep alive the dream of their third conquest and are back in a semi-final after four seasons. In 2017/18, the London team was deputy for the Manchester City. The last achievement was in the 1992/93 season.

Once the ball rolled, the first half was very busy and had three goals. You gunners they started better, creating good opportunities and scoring twice, practically in a row, but they also suffered pressure from rivals.

The score was opened in the 17th minute, with home silver striker Eddie Nketiah, who took advantage of a rebound by the Sunderland goalkeeper, after a header by Holding in corner kick, and from thigh pushed to the back of the net.

Ten minutes later, at 27, in advance on the right side, foot tabled with Cédric Soares and finished inside the area. The ball still deflected in the rival defense, but entered the same way. Arsenal 2 to 0.

And whoever thought that Sunderland was already “dead” in the game after the two goals, was wrong. At 31 minutes, the team discounted the score, with Nathan Broadhead, who scored a great goal, of coverage, after receiving sugary assistance from badge.

From then on, the Black Cats they woke up for the match and began to put pressure on the homeowners. There were at least two dangerous arrivals, one of them defended by Arsenal goalkeeper Leno.

After the break, however, the game returned to Arsenal’s control. And all this thanks to the great performance of Nketiah, who again hit the net twice more, reaching a ha-trick at Emirates Stadium.

After just four minutes, full-back Nuno Tavares advanced on the left, went to the end line and crossed to the forward, who literally pushed into the back of the net, scoring in style.

The fourth goal was also very nice. Pepé gave a pen to a Sunderland defender inside the area, from the right, and crossed again low to Nketiah, who again pushed into the back of the net. The goal was scored in the 13th minute.

At the end of the game, Brazilian striker Gabriel Martinelli entered the field, who was put on the field in the 38th minute. His compatriot Gabriel Magalhães also joined.

In additions, there was still time for more. Newcomer Charlie Patino, 18, who entered the second half, scored the fifth goal and closed the rout at the Emirates Stadium.

With the victory, Arsenal guaranteed classification for the semi-finals of the FA Cup and faces the winner of the clash between Brentford x Chelsea, this Wednesday (22), from 4:45 pm, with Live broadcast through the ESPN on Star+.

Sunderland, the only club still alive in the competition that does not belong to the Premier League, were eliminated and said goodbye to the dispute.

The guy: Eddie Nketiah

The 22-year-old forward was the name of the game. In addition to the three goals scored, he used and abused the style, scoring two of these goals in the letter. Now, Nketiah has five goals in the competition and tied for artillery with Marcus Forss of Brentford.

Eddie Nketiah celebrating Arsenal’s goal over Sunderland at Emirates Stadium for the quarterfinals of the English League Cup Julian Finney/Getty Images

Highlight for him too: Nicolas Pépé

The Ivorian also had a great performance and used and abused dribbling. In Arsenal’s fourth goal, he applied a fine pen to a Sunderland defender. He was very participative on the field, as well as having scored a goal.

You gunners now they return to the field on Sunday (26), from 12pm, for an away match against the Norwich City, through the Premier League, broadcast live by ESPN on Star+.

Sunderland has an appointment only on Monday (27), at 9:30 am, away from home against the Doncaster. The match is valid for the 3rd English Division.

5 x 1 Sunderland Arsenal

GOALS: arsenal: Nketiah (17′ 1ºT, 4′ 2ºT and 13′ 2ºT), Pépé (27′ 1ºT); Sunderland: Broadhead (31′ 1st T)

ARSENAL: Leno; Cédric Soares, Ben White (Gabriel Magalhães), Holding and Nuno Tavares; Elneny, Pépé, Balogun (Xhaka), Odegaard (Gabriel Martinelli) and Smith Rowe (Patino); Nketiah. Technician: Mikel Arteta

SUNDERLAND: Burge; Wright, Flanagan and Doyle; Winchester, Embleton (O’Brien), Neil and Gooch (Evans); Pritchard, Stewart and Broadhead (Hume). Technician: Lee Johnson.