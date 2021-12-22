Horizon Forbidden West can have 96GB on PlayStation 5

If the PS5’s storage already seems small after a year of the device on the market, now it will be even smaller. Apparently, Horizon Forbidden West will take up about 96GB of the next-gen SSD — that’s without the addition of the day one patch.

The information comes from PlayStation Game Size, reliable profile when it comes to the size of games. The publication also says the following: “some games in the database are larger in size than on the console (10-20 GB)”. In any case, the conclusion is that the game can have “more than 70 GB” on PS5.

🚨 Horizon Forbidden West (PS5) ▶️ Download Size : 96,350 GB* (Without Day One Patch) * Some Games on Database Have Bigger Size Than on Console (10-20 GB) , Anyway Still +70 GB ! 🟩 Pre-Load : February 11

🟫 Launch: February 18 🟨 #PS5 #HorizonForbiddenWest

🟧 @Guerrilla pic.twitter.com/f8g0GeD4DP — PlayStation Game Size (@PlaystationSize) December 21, 2021

Horizon Forbidden West (PS5) Download size: 96,350 GB (no day one patch) *Some games in the database are larger than the console size (10-20 GB), but even so, it will be +70 GB! Preload — February 11th Release — February 18th

The size of Horizon Forbidden West on the PS5 is surprising, even more considering that the PS5’s data compression technology lowers the amount. The weight of the game on PS4 has yet to be revealed, but it will likely be over 100GB.

Horizon Forbidden West’s “Giant Snake” is detailed in video

The latest trailer for the game featured a deadly new machine that caught a lot of attention for its “giant snake” format. Guerrilla Games later detailed the beast in a new video. See the details!