Horizon Forbidden West will have nearly 100GB on PS5; pre-load from February 11th

The size occupied by the game can be even bigger with the Day 1 Patch

Next big exclusive game to come to PlayStation 5, Horizon Forbidden West may force you to manage some space on the console’s internal SSD. According to Twitter account PlayStation Game Size, which scours PlayStation servers for information, the new chapter of Aloy’s journey should take up at least 96 GB on its debut on the platform.

The account explains that this size can be a little smaller, since many of the games that appear in the platform’s database range from 10 to 20 GB their final size. However, even computing this, the new adventure developed by Guerrilla Games must require at least 70 GB to be able to be downloaded in its digital version — being able to exceed 110 GB, in the worst of situations.

THE PlayStation Game Size also revealed that the developer will be quite generous preload time available. While the final game isn’t due for release until February 19th, whoever decides for the digital version will already be able to start downloading their files on the 11th of the same month, thus ensuring that everything is ready for when the release date arrives.

Size without day 1 patch

It’s worth noting that even if you decide to preload the Forbidden West horizon, that doesn’t mean there won’t be downloads on its release. As the account that released the installation size notes, the size released does not take into account the likely Day 1 patch, which should bring last minute bug fixes.



With the launch approaching, Sony comes posting several videos related to new skills from protagonist Aloy and machines like the Crawler, the Roller and the Heliode. The game promises to take players to the Forbidden West, in which new machines that mimic the behavior of real animals appear as obstacles — as do new sects of humans that have adapted to this society that mixes ancestry and futurism.

Horizon Forbidden West is a direct sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn, a game that arrived on PlayStation 4 in 2017. In addition to having a scheduled release for the PlayStation 5, the game can also be played on the older platform and, unlike the original title, it doesn’t have a confirmed PC version (at least for now).

