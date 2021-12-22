Horoscope: see the forecast for all signs this Wednesday, the 22nd

Unleash your beasts to elevate the soul! THE Sun dawns invincible, in the sign of Capricorn, and the Full moon roars, in the sign of Leo, this Wednesday, the 22nd. The day that is the core of the week, historically dedicated to the mental planet Mercury, he shows up, bringing a lot of disposition to solve life and think big.

Thinking about the symbolism present in Capricorn, not only in the sign, but also in its constellation, is a very rich metaphysical exercise for this time of year. Have you ever seen an animal with a fish tail and a goat’s head? Well, other than in dreams, I think the answer to that question is a pretty categorical “no”. For neither is there any archaeological record of any kind with these characteristics in the history of life in the Earth.

But then, what does this half-aquatic and half-terrestrial being refer to? It’s simple: to our evolution! Yes, to the symbolism of what we now know from science: that, in order to reach our condition as the dominant species in the biosphere, one day, billions of years ago, we were present in the form of simpler species in the aquatic environment. Because life began in water and only later gained ground on solid ground.

Thus, the idea of ​​life in the form of a fish ancestor was combined with the head of a goat. But it’s not just any goat: it’s a goat with big horns, the kind that climb rocks and lie on top of mountains. Looking down from above, they can see the other animals on the plains, in a privileged position. This is the epitome of Capricorn power, ambition, tenacity and planning ability.

In this spirit, this Wednesday, enjoy that the Full Moon dawns in harmony with the struggling planet Mars to value each struggle undertaken throughout the year. It’s just not worth succumbing to the tension that the patroness of the tides puts on the serious Saturn or with the innovator Uranus. Reflect on the year and make new plans remembering that, even if you still need to climb a lot, nothing can contain those who dream of the high mountains! All this, of course, with nobility of action and uprightness of purpose.

Watch: the Full Moon appears on the eastern horizon shortly before 10 pm and reaches its highest point in the sky around 3:30 am, in the early morning hours of Thursday, the 23rd. With just over 80% of the total illumination, it will be at the same longitude in acubens, the alpha star of Cancer constellation. Marking one of the crab’s legs, this star will be south of our natural satellite.

Aries: you are full of energy, Aryan. Go ahead with force and just be careful not to end up clumsy. Beware of excesses.

Bull: How about looking inside and seeing what you can change inside, Taurus? The day also calls for more attention to people who are close and intimate.

Twins: organize your thinking so you can plan better, Gemini. Think about the steps you need to take to get where you want to go.

Cancer: What’s really important right now, Cancer? It’s time to get a sense of priority and know where you can bet your chips. Do not waste time.

Lion: you are very sensitive and even more intuitive, leonine. Use all that energy to your advantage. Just be careful not to lose your patience for nothing.

Virgin: take care of your mental health and peace of mind, Virgo. The moment asks you to stay calm and not get bored for nothing.

Lb: think about the future and especially about the people you want around you, Libra. Watch out for revelations about who good companions really are.

Scorpion: calmly think about where you want to go, but be sure to move forward, Scorpio. It is essential to think about your career and your plans with balance.

Sagittarius: see and review knowledge, Sagittarius. Be careful not to want to be the owner of reason forever. Listening is still essential to be able to assimilate knowledge.

Capricorn: there’s a lot that still needs to be done, Capricorn. But you don’t need to be bored for nothing. Celebrate the new cycle by thinking about what you want to leave behind.

Aquarium: beware of impatience, Aquarius. Be aware of partnerships and interesting people to share responsibilities without judging in advance.

Fish: Get organized, Pisces. It’s just not worth stressing out in front of so many tasks. It’s time for you to take control of your schedule to be able to yield a lot without getting rushed.

