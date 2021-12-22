Hospitalized in serious condition, singer Maurílio needs ‘urgent’ blood donations

The singer Maurílio Delmont Ribeiro, 28 years old, who has been hospitalized in serious condition for six days, after suffering three cardiac arrests and presenting a picture of pulmonary thromboembolism, is in need of blood donation. This Tuesday (21), the social networks of the singer and Luiza, asked that blood donations are urgently made to the artist.

“We inform you that the artist is in a progressive recovery. We ask everyone’s prayers for your speedy recovery”, says the text posted on Instagram.

Also according to the newsletter, taxpayers can be of any blood type and must attend the Goiano Institute of Oncology and Hematology, located in Goiânia (GO), at times determined by the medical team.

On Monday (20), Maurilio was transferred from hospital after having improved. “Although he is still in serious condition, he has stable health conditions. The framework allowed the transfer, as planned from the beginning, to the IOG, where he will continue his treatment with coverage by the patient’s health plan. The transfer took place safely, due to records of favorable conditions”, said the medical bulletin released yesterday afternoon.

“It was possible to turn off the medications to maintain pressure, meaning greater clinical stability. Maurílio remains intubated, breathing spontaneously, only with the support of a mechanical ventilator. He is still on hemodialysis, with good renal function response during the period, he underwent a cranial tomography this Sunday (19), showing inflammation and edema in the central nervous system, already evaluated by the neurology team”, he added.

