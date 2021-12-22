How can Azul and Gol gain from the instability of Itapemirim? – Money Times

To the Now Investments, a Goal (GOLL4) — which received a neutral recommendation from the broker and a target price of BRL 24 — and the Latam Airlines should be the actions most benefited by the base of the Itapemirim, given the overlap of the aerial mesh.

In addition, Agora also hopes that the Blue (BLUE4) — which received a purchase recommendation and a target price of R$41 — benefit from the company’s capacity rationalization.

On Friday (17), the Grupo Itapemirim suspended all operations of its airline, the ITA, for an “internal restructuring”.

According to the minister of infrastructure, Tarcísio de Freitas, the cancellation of ITA flights in Brazil could have been much worse, as the Civil Aviation Agency limited the increase in ITA’s aggressive capacity.

About that, Procon requested clarification from ITA, which could be fined up to R$ 11 million.

Disclaimer

The Money Times publishes articles of a journalistic nature, which aim at the democratization of information. Our publications must be understood as announcing and disseminating bulletins and not as an investment recommendation.