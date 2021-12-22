How much will you spend on Christmas dinner in 2021?

It is common to notice a increase in food prices close to the end of the year festivities, but this year’s supper should weigh a lot on Brazilians’ pockets. Along with the accumulated inflation, which exceeded 10% in 2021, this increase should make many people give up traditional products on the table.

On average, the Christmas dinner it is 5.39% more expensive than last year, according to FGV IBRE. In 2020, the value had already risen by 13.51%. While this year’s surge was much smaller, it will make a big difference in a country facing an economic crisis.

According to data from FGV, the average food inflation this year reached 7.39%. The other problem that impacts the cost is the fluctuation of seasonal products, which in 2021 rose 25.9%, according to the Foundation Institute of Economic Research (Fipe).

Check out the ranking of the supper products that had the most high:

Panettone: more than 25%;

Chicken: more than 24%;

Beef: more than 14%;

Peru and chester: about 7%;

Loin: more than 4%.

At the opposite end of the list is the ham, which fell by 1.7%; and rice, which is on average 8% cheaper.

For those who are always in doubt between turkey and chicken, it’s easier to choose the bird. The first rose so much in the period that some supermarkets already sell a kilo of the product for a price very similar to that of turkey and chester, which are traditionally more expensive.

Got nowhere to run?

Procon-SP carried out a survey to identify establishments that exaggerate in price increases close to the holiday season. According to the agency, the difference in the products that make up the supper reaches almost 125%.

In some stores, consumers can find olive oil at R$19.98. The same product is sold for R$ 44.90 in other places. The full comparative research can be accessed here.

To escape abusive prices, Procon-SP recommends that consumers go to the market with a list of everything they need to buy, including possible replacements for these items. In addition, it is important to research prices in advance and always keep an eye out for deals on the internet.