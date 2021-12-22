How the Kremlin is acting to militarize Russian society

MOSCOW — From high on a podium, wearing heavy boots and military uniform, at a ceremony outside Moscow, six teenagers received awards for their performance in an increasingly important school subject in Russia: patriotism.

For days, students across the country competed with each other in activities such as map reading, target shooting and history quiz games. The competition was partially financed by the Kremlin, which has made “patriotic military” education a priority.

“Parents and children understand that this aggressive coverage that surrounds us is getting stronger, getting tougher,” said Svyatoslav Omelchenko, a Kremlin-affiliated Special Forces veteran who founded Vympel, the group that ran the event. “We’re doing our best to make sure the kids are aware of this and to prepare them to go ahead and serve.

Pressure: Moscow presents demands to limit US and NATO influence on its borders

For the past eight years, the Russian government has promoted the idea that the Motherland is surrounded by enemies, permeating the concept through national institutions such as schools, the armed forces, the pro-government press and the Russian Orthodox Church. At times, he raised the possibility that the country would be forced, once again, to defend itself from external threats, as it did against the Nazis in World War II – or the Great Patriotic War, as it is known in Russia.

Military personnel attend the changing of the guard ceremony in front of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier outside the Kremlin in Moscow Photo: SERGEY PONOMAREV / NYT

Now, as Russia expands its military contingent on the Ukrainian border, stoking fears in the West of an imminent invasion, the continued militarization of Russian society under President Vladimir Putin is increasingly dominant, and appears to have led many to idea that a fight is on the way.

“The authorities are actively promoting the idea of ​​war,” says Dmitry Muratov, editor of the newspaper Novaya Gazeta, during a speech at the ceremony he received the Nobel Peace Prize in Oslo earlier this month. “People are getting used to the idea that they can allow this to happen.

‘Cooperation model’: Putin and Xi Jinping strengthen partnership in videoconferencing against Western pressure

Speaking to Russian military leaders on Tuesday, Putin insisted that Russia did not want a bloodbath but was prepared to respond with “military-technical measures” to what he described as aggressive Western behavior in the region.

Even without clearer signs that a war is on the way, there is reason to believe that the government is fueling a state of preparedness for conflict. A $185 million program, spent over four years and sponsored by the Kremlin, wants to dramatically raise “Russian patriotic education,” including a plan to attract up to 600,000 children, including some 8-year-olds, into the US Army. Youth. Adults receive their doses of information on the subject of state TV, where political programs — one of them called “Moscow. Kremlin. Putin”—set the narrative of a fascist coup in Ukraine and a West determined to destroy Russia.

‘Consequences’:Russia says it may have to install intermediate nuclear missiles in Europe

And all of this is united by an almost sacred memory of the Soviet victory in World War II — an event the state used to shape the identity of a triumphant Russia that needs to be ready to take up arms once more.

Members of the Yunarmiya, or Youth Army, participate in rifle assembly training at a center in Noginsk, outside Moscow. Photo: SERGEY PONOMAREV / NYT

Alexei Levinson, head of sociocultural research at the Levada Center, an independent Moscow research center, calls this trend the “militarization of conscience” of the Russians. According to the center’s regular polls, by 2018 the army had become the institution the Russians most trusted, surpassing even the president. In 2021, the share of Russians who fear a new world war reached the highest level since 1994: 62%.

Zone of influence:Ukraine, the center of Putin’s geopolitical and emotional chessboard

However, Levinson cautions that this does not mean the Russians will accept a violent conquest of Ukraine. According to him, this shows that many have been conditioned to accept that Russia is trapped in an existential rivalry with other powers, and that the use of force is a possibility.

In a Levada poll published last week, 39% of Russians said a war between Russia and Ukraine was inevitable or very likely. Half of those polled said the US and NATO should be blamed for the recent escalation of tensions, and just 4% across all groups surveyed said Russia was to blame.

‘Fortress surrounded’

The conviction around society that Russia is not an aggressor state reflects an ideology that dates back to the times of the USSR: that the country only fights in defense wars. The government even set aside money for the production of films that explore the theme. In April, the Ministry of Culture decreed that “Russia’s historic victories” and “Russia’s peacekeeping missions” were among the priority issues for producers seeking state funding for their productions.

“The idea being encouraged now is that Russia is a peace-loving country that is permanently surrounded by enemies,” said Anton Dolin, a film critic. “That might be disputed by some facts, but if you show that image in movies and translate the idea through the period of the Great Patriotic War, we all see a theme there that has been familiar to us from childhood times.

Tense vibe: At a meeting, Biden threatens Putin with ‘strong sanctions’ if Russia invades Ukraine

On Russian state TV, the narrative that Ukraine is being controlled by neo-Nazis and used as a ground for aggression from the West has become routine since the country’s pro-Western revolution in 2014. Soon after the revolution, Russia annexed the peninsula of Russia. Crimea, fomented a war in eastern Ukraine and amplified the narrative that Russia is a “fortress surrounded on all sides”.

Mural in Moscow pays tribute to Soviet airmen in World War II, with the phrase “The saved world remembers you” Photo: SERGEY PONOMAREV / NYT

Some analysts fear that the rhetorical escalation is laying the groundwork for what Russia will try to present as a defensive intervention to protect the Russian-born population in Ukraine. Yevgeny Popov, recently elected to parliament and host of a popular program on state TV, said in an interview that his audience has been growing in recent weeks: “the tension is growing,” he said.

— I think most people in Russia would only be in favor [de uma invasão] if it were to defend the Russians who live in these territories – Popov said, referring to the breakaway territories in Ukraine, where hundreds of thousands of people have received Russian citizenship.

Threats:NATO warns Russia of ‘high price’ of an invasion of Ukraine, and Putin accuses Kiev of threatening regional security

But the effectiveness of the state’s militarized message is still under debate. Polls show that younger people have a more positive view of the West than older people, and the pro-Kremlin sentiment seen after the annexation of Crimea appears to have dissipated amid economic stagnation.

But the Kremlin is doubling up. His initiative to increase “patriotic education” includes funding groups like Vympel. The “military-patriotic” organization has more than 100 representatives across the country, and organized a skills competition in the city of Vladimir, 180 km from Moscow, which ended last Thursday.